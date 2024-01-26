Dimon Says Wealthy Should Pay More to Fund Low-Income Tax Cuts

(Bloomberg) -- Cutting taxes for lower-income Americans would improve their upward mobility, health and lives overall, and contribute to growth of the US economy — even if that means raising taxes for wealthier people, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“This is, I think, as much of a no-brainer policy as any I’ve ever seen,” Dimon said Friday at a panel discussion in Washington hosted by the Bipartisan Policy Center. Tax cuts for lower-income people would be used for food, taking care of children and education. “And I would pay for it by taxing the wealthy a little bit more.”

US lawmakers are debating reforming and expanding the earned income tax credit, or EITC, which helps some low- and moderate-income Americans cut the amount of taxes they owe annually. Taxpayers may be eligible for refunds if their credit surpasses their tax liability for the year. In addition to the federal EITC, many states have their own credit.

Tax increases for richer Americans could be used to fund a federal EITC expansion, Dimon said.

“There are so many tax breaks out there that shouldn’t be there,” he said.

That spurred former House Speaker Paul Ryan, who appeared on the panel with Dimon, to mention rules that allow some taxpayers to deduct certain state and local taxes from their adjusted gross income — something that tends to benefit people in higher-tax states such as New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. “SALT — let’s get rid of SALT completely,” Ryan said.

“I agree with you,” Dimon said. “And here I’m a New Yorker, and all my friends in New York hate me” because of his stance.

Read More: JPMorgan Posts Record NII, Sees Windfall Continuing in 2024

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.