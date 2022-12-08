Dina Boluarte, Peru's first female president, pledges to heal nation's wounds

Brendan O'Boyle and Marco Aquino
·2 min read

By Brendan O'Boyle and Marco Aquino

LIMA (Reuters) - Dina Boluarte became Peru's first female president on Wednesday amid a political maelstrom when her predecessor and former boss Pedro Castillo was ousted in an impeachment trial and detained by police after he tried to illegally shut down Congress.

Boluarte, 60, who started the day as vice president and next in line to replace Castillo, faces the unenviable challenge of healing a divided Peru where the presidency has been locked in battle with Congress for more than a year.

"I request a political truce to install a government of national unity," she said in her first speech after being sworn in as the country's sixth president in just five years. She pledged to form a broad Cabinet of "all bloods".

"I ask for time, valuable time to rescue the country from corruption and misrule."

A lawyer by training, Boluarte was relatively unknown to most Peruvians until recently. In 2018 she won less than 4% of the vote in a Lima district's mayoral election and lost a bid for a parliamentary seat in 2021.

But she shot to prominence alongside Castillo as the vice president on his ticket when the pair pulled off a shock election victory in 2021 for the far-left Peru Libre party.

Born in Apurimac, one of the regions in Peru's mountainous south where Castillo saw his strongest support, Boluarte spent years working at the National Registry of Identification and Civil Status, which records births, marriages and deaths.

Once in office, Castillo tapped Boluarte as his development and social inclusion minister, a role she managed to keep until recently amid several cabinet shakeups.

"Although she is previously inexperienced in politics, I think that after a year and a half of being a minister - roles that tend to be short-lived - she has gained a lot of policy experience that will serve her now," said political columnist Gonzalo Banda.

Boluarte has proven to be someone who "goes with the flow", said analyst Andres Calderon, noting how she quickly distanced herself from her socialist party's polarizing Marxist founder Vladimir Cerron.

In recent weeks, Boluarte also distanced herself from Castillo, resigning from her role as a Cabinet minister after he replaced his prime minister in what some saw as an escalation in his showdown with Congress.

That move suggests she "has a better reading on politics and is more accommodating than her predecessor, which could help her stay in office until 2026," said Calderon.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Recommended Stories

  • French Nobel Laureate says men must change attitudes now

    French author Annie Ernaux who won this year's Nobel Prize for literature, said Tuesday that men need to change their attitudes now, before women attain full equality with them. “Because if men do not become aware of their body, their way of life, their way of behaving and what motivates them, no real liberation for women will happen,” she told a press conference ahead of the Nobel Prizes award ceremony on Saturday.

  • Charlize Theron shares daughter’s hilarious reaction to seeing her on a billboard: ‘Put a shirt on!’

    Charlize Theron’s daughters like to poke fun at their mom and her glamorous job as a Hollywood star from time to time.

  • Netherlands Said to Plan Curbs of Tech Exports to China

    Dutch officials are planning new controls on exports of chipmaking equipment to China, according to people familiar with the matter. The move, which would essentially codify and potentially expand its unofficial ban on some technology sales to China, is a step toward bulking up US efforts to limit Beijing's chipmaking and military ambitions.&nbsp;Bruce Einhorn reports on Bloomberg Television. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Australia proposes to overhaul 'broken' environment laws

    Australia will overhaul its environment laws and set up a new nature protection agency which would have powers to make decisions on the approval of development projects, Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said on Thursday. The move by the centre-left Labor government comes more than two years after an independent review found Australia's environment laws were outdated and required fundamental reform. The report was submitted in 2019 to the former conservative government, which did not make any formal recommendations.

  • Nigeria Limits Cash Withdrawals to $45 per Day in CBDC, Digital Banking Push

    A year after launching its CBDC, the Central Bank of Nigeria has capped cash withdrawals to get more people to go cashless.

  • Fire TV arrives on Amazon's wall-mounted smart screen, the Echo Show 15

    Fire TV is now available on the Echo Show 15. In September, Amazon announced it was soon bringing its Fire TV experience to its larger, 15.6-inch wall-mounted Echo, offering consumers a way to access a combination smart speaker, smart home hub and TV-like device at a relatively affordable price point -- it's currently selling for $185, down from the list price of $250. With the free update rolling out today, Echo Show 15 customers will be able to stream Fire TV content, which means Prime Video along with other popular services, like Disney+, Netflix, YouTube TV, HBO Max, Hulu, Parmount+, Peacock, NBC Sports and others.

  • Blackstone's credit fund reaches withdrawal limit

    Blackstone Inc said redemptions from its $50 billion non-traded business development company reached its pre-set limit for the first time but investors were still allowed to cash out on their investments. This is the first time redemption requests had reached the pre-set limit of 5% since Blackstone launched the product in January last year. It also comes after Blackstone announced last Thursday that it would curb withdrawals from its $69 billion unlisted real estate income trust (REIT) following a surge in redemption requests.

  • Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee

    The investigation may pertain to her attendance of the 2021 Met Gala. Her office told Insider they're "confident that this matter will be dismissed."

  • Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says

    Sputnik via ReutersRussia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed.Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.The evacuation plan, according to Gallyamov, got underway back in the spring, when it was unofficially dubbed “Noah’s Ark.”“As

  • Russia warns of "clash between nuclear powers" as drones hit its bases

    Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the latest strikes against air bases, including two deep inside Russia, instead labeling it "karma."

  • One person is taking the fall for 15 years of tax evasion at The Trump Organization

    Two entities under The Trump Organization’s umbrella have been convicted of criminal tax fraud. It’s a first for Donald Trump’s company, set to tarnish the former president’s brand of successful businessman.

  • McCarthy, McConnell snubbed by Capitol police and their families at medal ceremony

    At a ceremony Tuesday commemorating Capitol Police officers for their heroic actions on Jan. 6, 2021, police officers and their family members refused to shake hands with two high-ranking Republican lawmakers, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

  • Report: Classified items found at Trump storage unit in Fla.

    At least two items marked as classified were found in a storage unit in West Palm Beach, Florida, after lawyers for former President Donald Trump arranged for a firm to search for additional classified material, according to a published report Wednesday. The items were provided to the FBI. The Washington Post, citing anonymous sources, reported that the items were discovered by an outside team brought in by Trump's representatives to search his other properties after the FBI recovered roughly 100 documents marked classified during an Aug. 8 search of his Palm Beach estate, Mar-a-Lago.

  • Anderson Cooper's Donald Trump Comparison Will Leave You On The Floor

    The CNN anchor took a moment to recover from his own barb after Trump declared that he wanted the Constitution terminated.

  • Supreme Court points to a possible Moore v. Harper compromise, and it’s not a good one

    It’s a relief that at least five justices seem likely to reject the worst version of the GOP’s theory. But a milder ruling could still be damaging. | Editorial

  • Rishi Sunak's disappearing act is giving Labour a wide open goal

    Sir Keir Starmer thought he was being clever when he called him the “blancmange Prime Minister who wobbled” at Wednesday's Prime Minister’s Questions.

  • Putin claims seizure of Azov territories "significant result" of war for Russia

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has acknowledged that the seizure of new territories is a significant result of the so-called "special operation" in Ukraine [the official term used by Russians to describe the ongoing war with Ukraine - ed.

  • China accuses Britain of failing in its international obligations after ‘super-embassy’ blocked

    The Chinese Government has accused Britain of failing to “fulfil its relevant obligation” after Beijing’s bid for a “super embassy” on the site of the old Royal Mint was blocked.

  • NRSC Chairman Rick Scott: Herschel Walker ‘Will Continue to Be a Leader’ in GOP for ‘Years to Come’

    “Over the last year, I’ve gotten to know Herschel and have seen first-hand the movement he built in his home state,” NRSC chairman Rick Scott said in a statement.

  • Jan. 6 Congressional Gold Medal recipients snub GOP officials: 'It's self-explanatory'

    Jan. 6 Congressional Gold Medal recipients snub GOP officials: 'It's self-explanatory'