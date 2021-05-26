Dina Manzo's daughter blasts Caroline Manzo for supporting reality star's ex-husband

Dina Manzo and her sister Caroline Manzo have been estranged for years and now their feud is coming to a head.

Manzo's daughter, Lexi Ioannou, spoke out against her aunt for siding with the matriarch's ex-husband, Tommy Manzo, and helping him get released from jail.

Earlier this month, Tommy was indicted after being accused of being an alleged "accomplice" in the incident four years ago that left Manzo and her then-fiancé David Cantin beaten, tied up and robbed, according to Page Six.

Caroline wrote a letter as a character witness for Tommy which helped him get released. Lexi took to social media to re-post a number of memes throwing shade at Caroline for not supporting Manzo.

Tommy is facing a handful of charges including robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, theft, a weapons offense, criminal restraint and stalking, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

Back in 2017, it was uncovered that Tommy, who is the brother of Albert Manzo (Caroline’s husband), hired a mobster to attack Manzo and David.

The ongoing four-year investigation ultimately uncovered Tommy stalked both victims and his motivations for the robbery and assault were carried out by Joe Mainello and another still unknown assailant, authorities said.

According to Page Six, Mainello's attorney has said he expects his client to be fully exonerated. Tommy's attorney, Michael Critchley, denied the allegations.

Manzo and Tommy split in 2012 after seven years of marriage and finalized their divorce in 2016.

Caroline initially told Extra TV that she was "heartbroken" by the incident.

"This is family on both sides. I want to know the truth and my allegiance will lie with the truth," she added.

Tommy is also facing separate federal assault and racketeering charges.