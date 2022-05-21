Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Dine Brands Global's (NYSE:DIN) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Dine Brands Global, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$204m ÷ (US$1.9b - US$335m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, Dine Brands Global has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.9% generated by the Hospitality industry.

In the above chart we have measured Dine Brands Global's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Dine Brands Global.

What Can We Tell From Dine Brands Global's ROCE Trend?

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at Dine Brands Global. We found that the returns on capital employed over the last five years have risen by 22%. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 21% less than it was five years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

What We Can Learn From Dine Brands Global's ROCE

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that Dine Brands Global has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 72% return over the last five years. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Dine Brands Global (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should know about.

