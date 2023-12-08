Dine and Dish: Cafe Lafayette in Exeter
The French language is very difficult to learn, but French cuisine is so easy to enjoy.
The French language is very difficult to learn, but French cuisine is so easy to enjoy.
The problem of alignment is an important one when you're setting AI models up to make decisions in matters of finance and health. In a self-published paper, Anthropic researchers led by Alex Tamkin looked into how a language model (in this case, the company's own Claude 2.0) could be prevented from discriminating against protected categories like race and gender in situations like job and loan applications. It certainly did, with being Black far and away resulting in the strongest discrimination, followed by being Native American, then being nonbinary.
The U.S., Argentina, Mexico, Brazil and others learned their 2024 Copa América opponents at Thursday's draw in Miami.
Google's new Gemini AI model is getting a mixed reception after its big debut yesterday, but users may have less confidence in the company's tech or integrity after finding out that the most impressive demo of Gemini was pretty much faked. A video called "Hands-on with Gemini: Interacting with multimodal AI" hit a million views over the last day, and it's not hard to see why. The impressive demo "highlights some of our favorite interactions with Gemini," showing how the multimodal model (that is, it understands and mixes language and visual understanding) can be flexible and responsive to a variety of inputs.
In June 2023, the word reached its peak usage when actor Tom Holland spoke about his "rizz" — used as a synonym for charisma, in this instance — in a BuzzFeed video.
Using checks isn’t very common anymore, but there are some situations in which you’ll need to write one. Here’s a step-by-step process.
Venezuela is trying to snatch a piece of neighboring Guyana's rapidly growing oil wealth. The Biden administration may have other ideas.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don offers up his top plays for DFS Week 14!
Step to it: Both colors ring in at under $75!
Long before most of us were thinking about large language models, DataCebo co-founders Kalyan Veeramachaneni and Neha Patki were creating an open source library called Synthetic Data Vault, or SDV for short. The company’s roots go back to 2016 when both were working in the MIT Data to AI Lab. For companies, which need to use quality business data in large language models (and for other purposes) but who can’t necessarily use PII to do it, this is an intriguing idea.
Meta’s latest update for Threads will address a long-running feature request for the company’s Twitter competitor: topic tags.
Spoil your loved ones with top-rated beauty gifts they'll love from Laneige, Revlon, Dr. Teal's, Peter Thomas Roth and more.
The NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil has been a beauty editor secret for years.
Holiday food gets a reputation for being unhealthy, but here's what experts want you to know about their surprising benefits.
Movie night must: It's a marvel of modern silicone, producing cheap, healthy goodness every time. So say 23,000+ fans.
Today's edition includes an examination of the college football transfer portal, "Behind the Lens" with Getty Images, the volleyball capital of America, and so much more.
Greenlaw, meanwhile, said he and DiSandro exchanged apologies, while Kyle Shanahan just wants to move on.
Not to be outdone by Google's Gemini launch, Meta's rolling out a new, standalone generative AI experience on the web, Imagine with Meta, that allows users to create images by describing them in natural language. Similar to OpenAI's DALL-E, Midjourney and Stable Diffusion, Imagine with Meta, which is powered by Meta's existing Emu image generation model, creates high-resolution images from text prompts.
The company’s flagship smartphone, which is powered by the Google Tensor G3 chip designed to speed up AI performance, will run Gemini Nano, a version of the model built specifically to run directly on smaller devices
Today's edition includes the latest on Shohei Ohtani's free agency, the "Hughes Bowl," NFL power rankings, and so much more.
Shop our holiday picks for the best gifts for travelers, frequent fliers and globetrotters, chosen by the experts at Engadget.