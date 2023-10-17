Dine and Donate week returns

Oct. 16—The Press Cafe team is again making a significant impact this October. In response to the cancellation of Pink the Basin's annual fundraising luncheon in 2020, the Press Cafe team put their heads together to find a way to bridge the gap.

The result was their inaugural "Dine and Donate Week," during which 100% of their revenue was generously contributed to Pink the Basin.

This first-time event in 2020 drew in hundreds of diners and raised over $30,000 for Pink the Basin to give women of the Permian Basin access to potentially life-saving services.

The Press Cafe team is excited to bring back this event in 2023, scheduled for October 16th — 21st. For this exclusive week, every penny paid will be donated to Pink the Basin.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The Press Cafe team describes it as a mutually beneficial partnership: Pink the Basin receives vital donations, while West Texans can relish in delicious, freshly prepared meals for breakfast, lunch, or early dinner.

The funds donated to Pink the Basin will remain within the Permian Basin region, directly aiding local women with breast cancer screening and diagnostic services.

Dine and Donate will run throughout the week, October 16th — 21st, serving breakfast, lunch, and early dinner. Press Cafe is conveniently located inside the Sewell Ford dealership at 4400 Parks Legado Town Road. For further details and directions, please visit presscafe.com or follow @presscafetx on social media.

About Pink the Basin: Pink the Basin is a non-profit organization that believes every woman deserves to know if they have breast cancer. Fueled by a passion that comes from their differing experiences with the disease, the Pink the Basin board members and volunteers work tirelessly to raise the money it takes to realize their dream. Funds are distributed to partnering hospitals throughout the Permian Basin, which provide mammograms and other breast cancer diagnostic services. Hand in hand with the community, Pink the Basin embraces the hope that all women will have the resources they need to become ambassadors of their own health.

About Press Cafe: What started as a way to pass the time while waiting at the Sewell Ford dealership in Odessa quickly grew into a popular destination for West Texans. Press Cafe has grown from a small room serving coffee and pastries to a complete restaurant serving breakfast, lunch, and early dinner.