Diner donates bicycle on founder's birthday

Jan. 30—Memories of Boom—a—rang Diner founder Charles Degraffenreid can live on whenever Arie Anderson rides his bike.

Anderson, a janitor at Muskogee Salvation Army, received a bicycle Monday, what would have been Degrafenreid's 80th birthday. The bicycle, plus a $500 check to Muskogee Salvation Army, was presented at Degraffenreid's first Boom—a—rang at 828 East Side Blvd.

Degraffenreid, who opened that diner in 1998, died at age 70 in 2014. Boom—a—rang now has 53 locations across Oklahoma.

"He was a very hard-working man, always wanted to give back to others, which is why we started the Keep Giving Back Foundation," said the founder's granddaughter, Madison Degraffenreid, marketing coordinator for Boom—a—rang Diner and Keep Giving Back Foundation.

She said her grandfather loved bicycles, particularly Schwinn Stingrays and Streamliners.

"The first bicycle he bought after saving money shining shoes," Madison Degraffenreid said. "He had a bike and started a paper route. That started his love for entrepreneurship."

She said her grandfather eventually collected more than 200 bikes.

"In celebration of Charles' love for bikes, his sons have decided to make a heartfelt donation to the Salvation Army in his honor," she said, adding that the bicycle echoes her grandfather's belief "in the freedom and opportunity that bikes can provide."

"Additionally, a monetary contribution will be made to support children who aspire to experience the same sense of empowerment that Charles found through his love for bikes," she said.

Anderson admired the new Huffy bicycle, squeezing the handlebar brakes. He said he can ride his new bike to work or to get groceries.

"It's good exercise," he said.

Major Kelly Durant, co-commander at Muskogee Salvation Army, said the donation is "a very kind gesture."

"It gives the message to the community that everyone can participate in helping others," he said. "In today's world, there are people like Arie, who prefer bicycles for different reasons. It's a wonderful gift and a way for a local business to help a person. We're very thankful."

Co-commander Major Regina Durant said the $500 will help the Salvation Army help more people pay for utilities or other needs.