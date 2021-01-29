A diner at one of Gordon Ramsay's restaurants complained after paying $41 for a burger and fries, but people think they're overreacting

A diner complained about the price of a burger and fries at one of Gordon Ramsay's restaurants. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

A diner was shocked at the cost of a burger and fries at one of Gordon Ramsay's restaurants.

Their bill at Plane Food in London's Heathrow Airport came out to £30.25, or about $41.

But commenters on Twitter said the price was actually fair for an airport restaurant.

Dining at one of Gordon Ramsay's many restaurants is an experience, but one customer wasn't happy when they received the check.

A diner at Ramsay's Plane Food restaurant in London's Heathrow Airport was shocked to discover that a burger, fries, and a Coke had come out to £30.25, or about $41.

The receipt they posted said the short-rib burger - which includes short-rib beef, cheese, and chimichurri mayo - cost £15.50.

The triple-cooked chips came out to £5, while the Coke cost £4.50.

Rounding out the bill was a service charge, a coverage charge, and the value-added tax.

But many people on Twitter didn't think the cost was actually unfair, saying it was normal for an airport.

"It's @GordonRamsay in an airport. What do you expect?" one commenter tweeted. "If it was the best burger and chips you had then surely its worth the price."

"It's an airport, presumably you knew the prices before you ordered," another added.

One person who said they had worked at Heathrow said it was normal for prices to go up past security.

"You are a captive customer," they said. "All prices go up they also have rents to pay to the airport."

They added, "If you do need a meal get it landside (be4 security)."

Representatives for Ramsay didn't immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

This isn't the first time Ramsay has been called out for the price of his food

Ramsay. FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

The "MasterChef" star made headlines in November when it was announced that he was opening a restaurant with an £80 burger on the menu.

The pricey wagyu burger - from Gordon Ramsay Burger in London - has a beef patty, seared wagyu sirloin, truffle Pecorino cheese, cep mayonnaise, and fresh black truffles.

But it doesn't come with fries, which cost £6 extra.

Some on social media weren't impressed with the eye-watering price tag, especially during the pandemic.

"Would be nice if all these millionaire celebrity chefs could cater to the budgets of normal people and not fellow millionaires," one commenter wrote on Instagram.

"£80 is more than I have left for food for the month at the moment. Thanks for that though," another said on Twitter.

And in September, Ramsay was called out for serving a small but expensive full English breakfast at his Savoy Grill restaurant in London.

The £19 dish has two eggs, a few slices of bacon, one portobello mushroom, one grilled tomato, one link of pork sausage, and a gravy boat of baked beans.

Several people noted that full English breakfasts are usually known for their large portions and asked where the rest of Ramsay's was.

But in typical Ramsay fashion, the "MasterChef" star didn't let all the criticism slide - he unleashed his famous "idiot sandwich" comeback.

Ramsay told Insider that he stood by the dish.

"It is one meal that I would ever eat as a last supper," he said. "It has to be a full English breakfast with extra baked beans.

"And you know what? If you're worried about the price, you can't f---ing afford it," he added.

