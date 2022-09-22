Diner shot eating midnight meal after server confronts dine-and-dashers, MO cops say

A woman was shot while eating a midnight meal after a group of customers dined and dashed, according to Missouri authorities.

A group of four people ate at the Courtesy Diner in St. Louis on Thursday, Sept. 22, and left without paying, the St. Louis Police Department said in a news release.

An employee followed the group out to the parking lot, unsuccessfully confronting the group, police said. The employee returned to the diner.

Soon after, “multiple shots were fired into the business,” authorities said.

One bullet ricocheted and hit a 63-year-old woman who was walking to the bathroom, officials said. The bullet struck the woman’s thigh, according to the release. Police said she was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The bullets left at least six holes in the diner’s window, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

An investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made, police said.

Argument at Arby’s escalates when teen fatally shoots 28-year-old, Oklahoma cops say

Jack in the Box worker shoots at customer’s car in fight over curly fries, lawsuit says

Sleeping man is shot while waiting for Waffle House order, Mississippi police say