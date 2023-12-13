Diners donate record amount during annual Kitchen fundraiser

Dec. 12—SUPERIOR — A good cause and good food brought Rick and Mary Fruehauf to The Kitchen restaurant in Superior Thursday for the diner's

ninth annual lunchtime charity drive

.

Their son, Douglas County District Attorney Mark Fruehauf, was one of six celebrity servers who spent two hours taking orders, filling water glasses and busing tables.

"It's the only time Mark ever waits on us," Mary Fruehauf said with a smile.

Their table of five included the district attorney's uncle, Joe LaVenture, and grandmother, Rita LaVenture. Superior's incoming police chief, Patrol Captain Paul Winterscheidt, took their order and served it up with the help of Douglas County Sheriff Matt Izzard.

Behind the counter, Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander wrote up meal tickets and talked to diners while Mark Fruehauf cleared plates. Superior Fire Chief Cam Vollbrecht and Joe Eickman, chief of university police at the University of Wisconsin-Superior, were also among the celebrity servers.

"All I can say is they are a great group of guys helping bring warmth to our community with their willingness to come and do this event," said Teresa Flood, co-owner of The Kitchen.

The holiday event raised a record $2,900, which will be split evenly between the Toys for Tots program, which provides toys for children in Douglas County, and the Society of St. Vincent De Paul in Superior. The amount far exceeded previous years, according to Flood.

"To bring in this much in two hours time is phenomenal," she said.

Three of the servers — Winterscheidt, Vollbrecht and Eickman — were new this year. Eickman said he came to eat during last year's event and decided to donate time as a server this year.

For Alexander, who retires from the police department in January, it was his last serving gig. He has attended every year as chief.

"It's a good opportunity; it's for a good cause," Alexander said. "It promotes good relations between the police and the public."