Can the ‘ding, dong, ditch’ prank get you arrested? Here’s what Mississippi law says

Pranks can be fun, but it can also lead to trouble, arrests and possible jail time in the state of Mississippi.

We all have at some point or another, been the prankster or the victim of a prank. Depending on which side you are on, it can be light and funny or honestly, quite scary.

And even the most harmless of pranks can come with gnarly consequences.

So, what about ‘ding, dong, ditch?’

You know the prank. A bunch of friends get together and pick a house. Someone goes up and rings the doorbell (or knocks), then runs away, only to leave the homeowner to open the door and see no one there.

It may generate some laughter from the pranksters themselves, but it can create confusion, anger and maybe even fear from the homeowner.

Is it illegal to ‘ding, dong, ditch?’

While the actual act is not illegal, it is illegal to trespass on someone else’s property without their permission.

It is also illegal to cause any harm to the homeowner or damage their property.

In Mississippi, the law states that “if any person or persons shall without authority of law go into or upon or remain in or upon any building, premises or land of another,” you’ll be charged with a misdemeanor and fined $500. You could also face up to six months in jail.

If you have caused harm or property damage, there could be more charges or even some felony charges.

Can you still ‘ding, dong, ditch’ without getting in trouble?

If you’re looking to prank someone, have some fun and not get into legal trouble, there are a few ways to get the job done.

Here are some tips:

Make sure you have permission from the person you want to prank before you do anything.

Don’t do anything that could damage their property or put them in danger.

Don’t go onto their property without their permission.

Don’t prank anyone who might be scared or upset by it, especially if they’re older or have a medical condition.

Don’t do anything illegal, like trespassing or vandalism.

If you’re not sure if something is OK to do, ask your parents or another adult for advice.

Be respectful and considerate of your neighbors, and don’t do anything that could cause them harm or inconvenience.

If you’re caught doing a prank, apologize and offer to make things right.

What can you do if someone is ‘ding, dong, ditching’ you?

If you are a victim of the prank, there are some things you can do as well. However, the first thing to do is: be calm and don’t react in anger. Here are more tips:

Try not to escalate the situation.

If you feel unsafe, contact local authorities.

Take photos or videos of the individuals, if possible.

Keep records of when it happened and who was involved.

Talk to any witnesses who may have seen the prank.

Contact your local police department to inform them of the situation and ask for advice.

Trust your instincts and do what makes you feel safest.

