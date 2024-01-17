New dining options, including Bengals-themed restaurant, coming to CVG

The Bengals Bar & Kitchen is one of seven new dining and beverage options coming to the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

Travelers passing through the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport will soon have seven new dining and beverage options, airport officials announced Tuesday.

The new offerings, operated by SSP America and Tailwind Hospitality Inc., will include four full-service restaurants and three coffee/snack locations, providing "a mix of local, national, and boutique brands tailored to the unique needs of passengers," the airport said in a news release.

Two of the locations will be in Concourse A, while the remaining five will be in Concourse B. Those include:

Bengals Bar & Kitchen, described as a "contemporary sports bar which pays tribute to the city’s popular sports franchise," will replace Outback Steakhouse in Concourse B.

Taste of Belgium, located in Concourse A and replacing The Local. The newest location will add to the restaurant chain's portfolio of Belgian-inspired eateries in Greater Cincinnati.

Carmella's Modern Trattoria is a modern Italian, full-service bar and restaurant replacing Hop & Cask in Concourse B, and will feature a "chef-driven menu" and dishes made from scratch.

Dunkin' Donuts will replace the Starbucks locations in Concourse A and B. The two new locations will supply the chain's standard offerings of coffee, espresso drinks, tea, frozen beverages, sandwiches and baked goods.

Tap & Pour Gastrobar, replacing Covington Crossing in Concourse B, will serve up "hand-crafted drinks and hometown brews combined with freshly prepared dishes filled with local flavors in a warm and welcoming full-service setting."

Sambazon will move into a vacant space in Concourse B that once housed the Great American Bagel store. It will offer travelers a new meal or snack option of acai fruit bowls with toppings including fresh fruit, granola and other items.

Many of these spaces were slated for redevelopment in 2020, but those plans were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release states. Airport officials were not specific about when the new restaurants will be open, noting in the release that remodeling and building out their spaces will happen "over the coming months."

“Adding creative and new food and beverage options for travelers is critical to elevating the customer experience at CVG,” Candace McGraw, the airport's CEO, said in a statement.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Bengals-themed eatery, other new retaurants coming to CVG concourses