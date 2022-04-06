Dinkel's Closing / Sox Park Rainbow Cones / Muti Gets COVID / 23 Stars

First, the bad news: Dinkel's Baker is closing.



Family owned for more than a century, Dinkel's owner plans to retire, and permanently shut down the West Lake View staple at the end of the month. And we all know what that means.

This Easter will be the last time you'll be able to order a Dinkel's lamb cake.

Get your final orders in early.

Dinkel's Bakery On Lincoln Avenue In West Lake View To Close After 100 Years

Here's some culinary news that might cheer up foodies depressed by Dinkel's death rattle. Twenty-three Chicago restaurants were awarded Michelin stars on Tuesday , including four new restaurants that made the list. And the city's world-renowned restaurant, Alinea in Lincoln Park, retained it's top 3-star rating. (Patch)

Here's more good, food news : The White Sox will be serving up Rainbow Cones at games this year. You'll also be able to get Froman’s Cheddar Pierogi, a Horchata Churro Milkshake and a pretzel-wrapped bratwurst. The Cubs have added Nashville Chicken and "The Twisted Tater" to their game-day menu. (NBC5)

More than two years after the arrest of an Edgewater man charged with producing child pornography in the showers of Chicago area YMCAs , federal investigators are still trying to track down the minors he recorded, at times secretly, Jonah Meadows reports. (Patch)

Sledgehammer-wielding robbers busted windows at LensCrafters and Macy's in the Loop Tuesday morning, authorities said. Three people got away in a white van around 4:30 a.m.(Patch)

If you haven't gone fishing this brown trout season, which started Saturday, here are some pictures of what you're not catching. There's also coho and steelhead on southern Lake Michigan. Plus, largemouth bass are biting inland, Dale Bowman reports (behind a paywall). (Sun-Times)

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra cancelled performances Tuesday after maestro Ricardo Muti tested positive for COVID-19. (Patch)

Tributosaurus Becomes U2 at Martyr’s (7 p.m.)

Gus Johnson: Here I Come at The Vic (8 p.m.)

Rachel Feinstein at Zanies (8 p.m.)

Celtics vs. Bulls at United Center (7 p.m.)

The Flaming Lips w/ Heartless Bastards at The Riv (8 p.m.)

Earn $175 for sharing your opinions about your local TV News (April 7)

Chicago Artisan Market (Spring Market) in Ravenswood - Sat & Sun, Apr 9-10 (April 9)

NEWCITY presents Eggventures in Wonderland (April 9)

The Amazingly Outrageous Family Party (April 10)

