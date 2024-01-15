Dinner to raise funds for police department's second K-9 officer

Jan. 15—The competition for which member of Meadville Police Department "smells the best" could soon be much stiffer than ever.

Feri, the K-9 officer who, paws down, is the current best sniffer on staff, is expected to be joined by another K-9 officer this spring. While the department has had K-9s for more than 15 years, this will mark the first time two have been on duty simultaneously.

Before that happens, however, some great tasting will take place to help facilitate the addition.

A fundraiser with proceeds supporting the purchase and outfitting of the department's second K-9 takes place Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Downtown Mall Bistro inside the mall at 920 Water. St. For $25, customers can enjoy a spaghetti-and-meatballs dinner while also supporting the addition of a highly valued resource.

"He has apprehended countless dangerous individuals and made several good finds for drugs. We've also gotten a lot of calls from outside areas for assistance, including state police at the Meadville, Erie, Corry and Franklin barracks," Chief Michael Stefanucci said of Feri last week. "He has a widespread reputation of being good."

When Downtown Mall Bistro owner Les Lenhart heard of the effort to add another K-9 by members of Lodge 97 of the Fraternal Order of Police, the union that represents Meadville's officers, he wanted to do whatever he could to help. Though his restaurant is usually open from 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on weekdays, it made sense to open late for a good cause, he said.

"The dog needs equipment — an armored coat, other things for the car, and training. It all costs money," Lenhart said Friday inside the eatery. "Those aren't cheap."

Nearby, Feri was a whirl of constant motion, trotting in tight circles around the dining area and keeping a sharp eye out for the ball-on-a-rope that had made a brief appearance in the hand of Patrolman Eli Provost, his handler.

Provost and Feri are assigned to just one shift, like all the other staff members, but they effectively wind up being on call around the clock, according to Stefanucci. And those calls come not just from the city and Vernon Township, but from around the county and beyond. When Michael Burham escaped from Warren County Prison last July, Pennsylvania State Police officials inquired about Feri and Provost participating in search efforts. Burham was located before that happened, Stafanucci said, but the K-9 unit has assisted in numerous other instances.

When five suspects believed to have broken into multiple vehicles tried to run from police last summer, Feri tracked all five — "and got all five suspects," Provost said. Narcotics detection work is an everyday activity for the pair, and having Feri available gives the department another tool in the activity that is the least favorite for both Provost and Feri — apprehension.

Stefanucci said while the expense had not been budgeted, the addition of another K-9 was warranted.

"We get enough use out of it, it makes sense to get a second K-9 so the first isn't worn too thin," he said.

Purchasing, training and outfitting the dog is expected to cost about $16,000, according to Stefanucci. Union members proposed the addition, he added, and have taken the lead in generating donations to cover the cost.

The dog will be one of several in training now and Stefanucci and the officer assigned to be the new K-9's handler will select the specific dog next month. In mid-March, the dog and the officer will begin a six-week training program leading to the dog's certification. Like Feri, the new dog will be trained in tracking, drug detection and apprehension.

It's also expected, like Feri, to be good for public relations.

"It's not just about getting a bad guy or some kind of criminal activity," Provost said, pointing out that Feri's tracking abilities have been used in searches for endangered people. In addition, his appearances at public events are consistently popular, whether it's a celebration in Diamond Park or the K-9 demonstration Provost organized at Crawford County Fairgrounds last fall.

While the new K-9 may eventually give Feri a run for his money when it comes to olfactory efforts, Feri sets a high bar when it comes to slobber: After a few minutes of visiting at the Bistro on Friday, it was clear why the ball that so entrances Feri had a rope handle attached to it.

"He's always ready to go. He loves playing games and having fun," Provost said as Patrolman Dan Palka pulled on the rope connected to the ball that was now inside Feri's mouth.

"Aw, buddy," Provost added, taking a closer look at the slippery ball. "I think Palka's going to have to carry that ball to the car."

