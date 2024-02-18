'Dinner-time burglaries': 3 suspects arrested in Phoenix

PHOENIX - Three people are behind bars after being arrested in connection to the so-called "dinner-time burglaries" in the Valley.

Manuel Gomez, 25, Johan Alacon, 21, and Sue Ellen Gutierrez Saez, 20, were arrested at around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 16 near 44th Street and Camelback Road.

Phoenix Police say the suspects were caught on security cameras during a possible break-in. The suspects tried to flee the scene in a minivan, officers moved in, and the driver of the van rammed into unmarked police vehicles.

Four people inside the van ran into a nearby neighborhood, but three of them were caught. The fourth suspect was not found.

Investigators say the suspects are in the country illegally on expired visas. Police believe the suspects are connected to a South American Theft Group that has allegedly burglarized homes in several Valley cities dating back to last December.

"Detectives believe there are still several SATGs members outstanding," Sgt. Phil Krynsky said. "All Valley agencies encourage the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police. Investigative efforts will continue as detectives work to bring more individuals to justice."

From left: Manuel Gomez, Johan Alacon, Sue Ellen Gutierrez Saez (MCSO)

Map of where the suspects were caught