It's Dinner Time on the Space Station. Lobster or Beef Bourguignon?

It's Dinner Time on the Space Station. Lobster or Beef Bourguignon?
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kenneth Chang
·9 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A French astronaut who leaves Earth these days does not leave French food behind.

Here are some of the foods that Thomas Pesquet, a French astronaut who launched on a SpaceX rocket to the International Space Station on Friday, will enjoy during his six-month stay in orbit: lobster, beef bourguignon, cod with black rice, potato cakes with wild mushrooms and almond tarts with caramelized pears.

“There’s a lot of expectations when you send a Frenchman into space,” Pesquet said during a European Space Agency news conference last month. “I’m a terrible cook myself, but it’s OK if people are doing it for me.”

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

Space cuisine has come a long way since Yuri Gagarin, the Soviet astronaut who in 1961 was the first to reach space, squeezed puréed beef and chocolate sauce from toothpaste-like tubes. The food for John Glenn, who 10 months later became the first American in orbit, was not any tastier. He swallowed some applesauce.

Nowadays, astronauts get to share the culinary creations of their countries, and the world’s space agencies are showing that while life in space is hectic, an astronaut should at least be able to enjoy a quality meal now and then.

That is why Pesquet and his crewmates aboard the station will get to dine on dishes prepared by three separate French culinary institutions. “Obviously, all my colleagues are expecting good food,” he said.

Alain Ducasse, a chef who operates renowned restaurants around the world including Benoit in New York, has collaborated for years with the French space agency to create menu items available to astronauts aboard the space station.

In addition, another Michelin-starred chef, Thierry Marx, and Raphaël Haumont, a physical chemistry professor at the University of Paris-Saclay, have created some dishes specifically for Pesquet. The two run the university’s French Centre of Culinary Innovation and had cooked some meals for Pesquet’s first trip to the space station in 2016. (Pesquet and Marx had met by chance at a judo conference a few years earlier. Both are black belts.)

Pesquet, a former Air France pilot, also asked Servair, a catering company for Air France and other airlines, to devise some dishes for him.

“I’ve enjoyed their food for a long time,” he said.

Pesquet will not be dining on lobster and beef bourguignon every day. These meticulously prepared dishes are intended for celebrations of special occasions like birthdays, with enough servings for Pesquet to share.

But even everyday space cuisine that NASA now provides for astronauts these days is “pretty fantastic,” said Shane Kimbrough, the NASA astronaut who is the commander of Friday’s SpaceX mission.

Ryan Dowdy, who just left NASA after managing food on the space station for more than two years, said there are some 200 items on the menu to ward off monotony. “There’s no grocery store,” he said. “You can’t DoorDash anything. You got to make do with what’s there.”

He touts the pulled beef brisket and the macaroni and cheese as particularly scrumptious.

“It needs to remind people of their experiences of eating food on Earth,” he said. “It reminds them of all those good things in this really stressful spaceflight environment.”

Food in space cannot be exactly like food on Earth. Much of it is freeze-dried, with the water extracted, to reduce its size and volume. Other foods are heated to high temperatures to kill off germs so that they can sit around at room temperature, sealed in cans and plastic bags, for a couple of years before being eaten. Space food should also not be crumbly, disintegrating into bits that could be inhaled or float into sensitive equipment.

Astronauts inject water into the plastic bags to rehydrate dried foods. A forced-air convection oven heats other dishes.

For the health of the astronauts, the foods are usually low in sodium, sugar and fat.

“They are high-performance athletes,” Marx said.

Alcohol is also prohibited — a particular challenge for French cuisine that prizes wine. Marx did not leave out the wine from the mushroom sauce accompanying an entree of slow-cooked beef and vegetables. But then the alcohol was extracted through a spinning evaporator without removing the flavor. The sauce was then verified to be alcohol-free via a nuclear magnetic resonance instrument.

The flavors also have to survive the sterilization process — what food scientists call thermo-stabilization. That usually means heating the food to 140 degrees Celsius, or 285 degrees Fahrenheit, for an hour, Haumont said. “Can you imagine a cake or a piece of chicken or something like that on Earth?” he said. “More than an hour of cooking at 140 destroyed the structure. So we have to rework the cooking techniques.”

But instead of frustration, Haumont described the process as “exciting” — playing with spices and ingredients not traditionally found in French food, like seaweed.

“There are small tricks like this to produce umami that will reveal certain flavors,” he said.

Marx’s dishes were assembled in the cans by hand to offer the visual flare of fine dining.

François Adamski, the corporate chef of Servair, also had to experiment with his recipes. A risottolike dish used einkorn, an ancient wheat grain, instead of rice, to add some crunchiness, and sauces were thickened so droplets were less likely to float away.

The history of French chefs cooking for astronauts goes back to 1993 when a French astronaut, Jean-Pierre Haigneré, returned from a visit to Russia’s Mir space station and said everything in space went well except the food.

Richard Filippi, a chef and cooking instructor in southwest France, heard Haigneré’s complaints on the radio and contacted the National Centre for Space Studies — France’s equivalent of NASA — offering to help. Filippi and his students then cooked up beef daube, quail, tuna and lemon confit, and other foods that accompanied French astronauts on subsequent missions to Mir in the 1990s.

When the French space agency looked to restart the program in 2004 for the International Space Station, Filippi had retired and suggested Ducasse.

The first of Ducasse’s food for the agency was eaten in space in 2007. Ducasse’s team has now come up with more than 40 recipes for astronauts, including recent additions like flourless, gluten-free chocolate cake and vegetarian options like carrot clafoutis with smoked paprika and quinoa cooked with saffron broth and vegetables.

“We have a lovely lobster, with some quinoa, with a lemon condiment,” said Jérôme Lacressonnière, chef director of Ducasse’s consulting company, which is producing the space food. That is despite having to cook it longer and hotter than would be acceptable at a Ducasse restaurant on Earth.

Despite the best efforts of the chefs and scientists, some things do not work. “At the beginning we were trying to do a croissant,” said Alain Maillet, a French space agency scientist who works with Ducasse’s cooks. The result, he said, was awful.

“It was not working at all,” Maillet said. “It was not possible to put a croissant in a can and have it thermo-stabilized.”

NASA continues to add to its space menu too. Perhaps befitting an agency of rocket engineers, the processes for creating the foods are recorded not as recipes but as specifications. The food is produced a few hundred pounds at a time, and it has to be manufactured the same way each time.

“Just like any other piece of a rocket engine or a spacesuit, our food is a government-certified spaceflight hardware that fulfills a specific function,” Dowdy said.

One of the newest pieces of NASA edible spaceflight hardware is a sweet and savory kale salad. With advances in food science, the kale, after adding 75 milliliters of hot water and waiting five to 10 minutes, retains some crunch and texture.

“It’s not like eating straight-up raw kale,” Dowdy said. “We developed a specific cooking and freeze-drying process that doesn’t completely turn it to mush.”

The astronauts at the space station do eat ice cream on occasion. There are freezers on both the spacecraft taking cargo to the space station and the space station itself.

“If there ends up being a little extra space in a cold stowage area, then we’ll try to fill that with a frozen dessert for the crew members,” Dowdy said.

With real ice cream available, there is no need in space for those blocks of chalky Neapolitan astronaut ice cream parents buy for their children at museum gift shops. Indeed, in the 60 years of the Space Age, no astronaut has ever eaten astronaut ice cream, at least not in space.

The freeze-dried ice cream was indeed developed in 1974 for NASA — for the gift shop in the agency’s Ames Research Center in California. The company that makes it, Outdoor Products of Boulder, Colorado, now sells a couple million of them a year.

Cargo missions to the space station also take up fresh produce like apples, oranges and tomatoes.

Recently, refrigerated cheese has started going to space too, a request by Shannon Walker, a NASA astronaut currently at the station. Dowdy worked with a Houston cheesemonger to find a Belgian Gouda.

“We actually developed a way to send refrigerated cheese as Class 1 government-certified spaceflight hardware,” Dowdy said. “The crew members absolutely loved it.”

Future food challenges in space will include cooking and growing crops. That will become crucial on longer missions like trips to Mars, where there will not be a continual arrival of supply ships. Already, astronauts have grown — and eaten — small harvests of lettuce and radishes grown on the space station.

Using an experimental zero-gravity oven, astronauts in 2019 also baked pouches of raw chocolate cookie dough, producing five cookies in all. The astronauts did not eat the cookies, which were sent back to Earth for safety testing.

But without gravity, ovens cannot work the same way. Other common cooking techniques like sautéing and stir-frying would not only be messy, with ingredients floating all around, but potentially catastrophic if the flames spread out of control. The physics is also different, with heat transmitted through radiation and direct physical contact instead of the flow of hot air like in ovens on Earth.

“I can’t wait to see what sort of innovative solutions we come up with to tackle that challenge,” Dowdy said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2021 The New York Times Company

Recommended Stories

  • San Francisco Contends With a Different Sort of Epidemic: Drug Deaths

    SAN FRANCISCO — The drugs killed them in plain view — in front of the public library, at the spot on Powell Street where the cable car used to turn around. Others died alone in single-room apartments or in camping tents pitched on the pavement, each death adding to an overdose crisis that is one of the worst in the nation. Drug overdoses rose across the country during the coronavirus pandemic. But in San Francisco, they skyrocketed, claiming 713 lives last year, more than double the 257 people here who died of the virus in 2020. San Francisco’s overdose death rate is higher than West Virginia, the state with the most severe crisis, and three times the rates of New York and Los Angeles. Although overdose data from the past year is incomplete, one researcher found that San Francisco — where overdoses have more than tripled since 2017 — has more overdoses per capita than any major city on the West Coast. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The drug deaths in San Francisco — about two a day — stem from a confluence of despair. Fentanyl, an opioid that was not a severe problem for the city just a few years ago, has fully permeated its illicit drug market and was a factor in most overdoses last year. A culture of relative tolerance toward drug use has allowed it to spread quickly. And fentanyl, much more powerful than heroin, has found fertile ground among the city’s thousands of homeless residents, who have died of overdoses in large numbers. For officials in San Francisco who have prided themselves on their handling of health emergencies, from HIV four decades ago to COVID-19 today, the epidemic of overdose deaths has been both humbling and alarming. Many believe that the city’s preoccupation with the pandemic has eclipsed concern over the drug deaths and blunted the urgency of the moment. “I can say for sure that what we are doing is not working and that it’s getting worse every single day,” said Matt Haney, a member of the city’s board of supervisors who represents the Tenderloin, a district of low-income housing in the heart of the city that has seen the most overdoses. “I get offered drugs every time I step outside. It’s overwhelming.” Unlike areas in the rural Midwest that have also been devastated by fentanyl, San Francisco has a well-funded and sophisticated public health system. The overdose crisis is calling into question the city’s nonjudgmental tolerance of illicit drugs and adequacy of its programs that focus on providing users with clean needles and medication to reverse overdoses. City officials say they want to reinforce and expand this so-called harm-reduction model. Critics agree harm reduction is necessary but say something needs to be done to curtail the supply of drugs and reach out more aggressively to addicts, especially when the difference between life and death is measured in milligrams. On a recent morning in the Tenderloin, Amber Neri sat outside a boarded-up shop, casually using a torch to heat up a fentanyl mixture on a piece of foil. Blocks from City Hall, she paused before inhaling the drug. “Ten? Fifteen?” she said when asked how many of her friends had overdosed. A former nursing assistant from Silicon Valley, Neri spoke of the dangers of living on the street and witnessing the beating death of her boyfriend in an alley in August 2019. As she talked about fentanyl, a young man in distress nearby interjected. “This stuff,” he yelled, “is so hard to quit.” Minutes later two police officers approached. They politely asked Neri and other users, most of them homeless, to move to the other side of the street. “People used to say, ‘Put away your pipes! The cops are coming,’” she said. “Now the cops don’t make them put them away anymore.” The city has seen deadlier public health emergencies. At the height of the AIDS epidemic in San Francisco in the early 1990s, the disease was killing 33 people a week. Overdoses killed an average of about 16 people a week in San Francisco the first three months of this year. But the dangerous mix of fentanyl with the city’s existing homelessness crisis has experts worried that the pace of overdose deaths could increase because of the intractable nature of both problems. Unlike in East Coast and colder-climate cities that have vast shelter systems, most homeless people in San Francisco sleep on the streets. During the pandemic, the city has housed several thousand homeless residents in hotels and trailers, but thousands more continue to sleep outdoors. Alex Kral, a public health researcher, has conducted surveys of drug users in San Francisco for the past quarter-century. The percentage of people in these surveys who are homeless has risen from roughly 25% when he first began his research to about 80% today. “You can’t disentangle the overdose mortality crisis from the housing crisis,” Kral said. “They are completely interlinked.” San Francisco sits in a paradoxical position in the American imagination. To those on the right, it is Nancy Pelosi’s district, the city of out-of-control government spending and socialist ideals. Yet the city also sits at the center of a brand of razor-sharp American capitalism of tech entrepreneurs and venture capitalists vying to be the next graduating class of billionaires. During the pandemic, the city has been quiet, with tech workers on Zoom at home and a dearth of commuters leaving the streets unclogged. Yet in neighborhoods like the Tenderloin, the sidewalks have still hummed with the commerce of drug dealing. The Tenderloin police precinct seized 5,449 grams of fentanyl in 2020, four times more than the previous year. In this compact neighborhood of 50 square blocks, it was enough, in theory, to kill 2.7 million people. The fentanyl crisis is distinct from previous opioid crises because an overdose can occur minutes after taking the drug, said Peter Davidson, an assistant professor at the University of California, San Diego. “With heroin you typically have one to two hours between last use and when you stop breathing — a pretty big window for someone to find you and to do something about it,” said Davidson, the researcher calculating overdose rates in West Coast cities. “With fentanyl you’re talking about five to 15 minutes.” The fast-acting nature of the drug makes loneliness deadly. As a nasal spray or injection, naloxone is used on drug users who have stopped breathing or show other signs of an overdose. But it only works when other people are around. The Drug Overdose Prevention and Education Project, an initiative funded by the city, gave out more than 50,000 doses of naloxone last year, said Kristen Marshall, the project manager. About 4,300 overdoses were reversed using the lifesaving drug, she said. “We would have had thousands of dead bodies,” Marshall said. As the drug deaths have surged, the city’s strategy has been to double down on the harm-reduction policies that were successful in reducing heroin overdose deaths. “We have had some success, and we have to grow our successes,” Dr. Hali Hammer, who oversees overdose prevention for the city’s Department of Public Health. Part of the answer is to more widely distribute naloxone, she said. “What we as the public health department are responsible for is preventing death by giving people the resources they need to use safely,” Hammer said. Haney, the city supervisor, is critical of this approach. Reversing overdoses, he argued, was necessary but not enough. “If all you’re doing is handing out what someone needs to use, it’s tragically inadequate,” he said. In the Tenderloin, everyone seems to have an overdose story. Darell Thomas, who works for a nonprofit organization, recalled the man in his 50s who lay motionless on the sidewalk two weeks ago. Thomas squirted a dose of naloxone into the man’s nose, but it was too late. “He was gone,” Thomas said. On a recent afternoon, the police chief, Bill Scott, toured the Tenderloin with top aides. Drug dealers walked around corners as they approached. A shirtless man sat in the middle of the street, prompting the chief’s entourage to call for medical assistance. Along Market Street, the wide boulevard that cleaves downtown, the chief paused to tell a fentanyl user to put away two hypodermic needles that lay on the pavement. “Keep it clean,” the chief said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • The Flu Vanished During COVID. What Will Its Return Look Like?

    There have been fewer influenza cases in the United States this flu season than in any on record. About 2,000 cases have been recorded since late September, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In recent years, the average number of cases over the same period was about 206,000. As measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus were implemented around the country in March 2020, influenza quickly disappeared, and it still has not returned. The latest flu season, which normally would have run until next month, essentially never happened. After fears that a “twindemic” could batter the country, the absence of the flu was a much needed reprieve that eased the burden on an overwhelmed health care system. But the lack of exposure to the flu could also make the population more susceptible to the virus when it returns — and experts say its return is certain. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “We do not know when it will come back in the United States, but we know it will come back,” said Sonja Olsen, an epidemiologist at the CDC. Experts are less certain about what will happen when the flu does return. In the coming months — as millions of people return to public transit, restaurants, schools and offices — influenza outbreaks could be more widespread than normal, they say, or could occur at unusual times of the year. But it’s also possible that the virus that returns is less dangerous, having not had the opportunity to evolve while it was on hiatus. “We don’t really have a clue,” said Richard Webby, a virologist at the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. “We’re in uncharted territory. We haven’t had an influenza season this low, I think as long as we’ve been measuring it. So what the potential implications are is a bit unclear.” Scientists do not yet know which public health measures were most effective in eradicating the flu this season, but if behaviors like mask-wearing and frequent hand-washing continue after the coronavirus pandemic is over, they could help to keep influenza at bay in the United States. Much also depends on the latest flu vaccines, their effectiveness and the public’s willingness to get them. The recent drop in cases, however, has made it difficult for scientists to decide which flu strains to protect against in those vaccines. It’s harder to predict which strains will be circulating later, they say, when so few are circulating now. What happened to the flu? When the reality of the coronavirus pandemic set in last year, the country was still in the throes of the normal flu season, which had peaked in February. Then schools closed, travel halted and millions began working from home, and the number of new flu cases quickly dropped to historic lows, even as the coronavirus surged. And the decline has not been because of a lack of testing. Since late September, 1.3 million specimens have been tested for influenza, more than the average of about 1 million in the same period in recent years. The public’s history of exposure to influenza, scientists say, may partially explain why the flu virtually disappeared while the coronavirus continued to spread after safety measures were implemented. “For something like COVID, where you have a fully susceptible population at the start of a pandemic, it takes a lot more work to slow the spread of the infection,” said Rachel Baker, an epidemiologist at Princeton University. In other words — unlike with the coronavirus — the population has some natural immunity to the flu, from years of being exposed to various strains of the virus. People are susceptible to new strains of the flu each year, but less so than they are to wholly unfamiliar viruses. The mere presence of the coronavirus may have also played a role in suppressing flu cases, said Webby, because there is often just one dominant respiratory virus in a population at a given time. “One tends to keep the other out,” he said. And influenza was not the only virus that disappeared over the last year; there were also substantial drops in other respiratory illnesses, including the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, which is the most common cause of pneumonia in infants. What will happen when the flu returns? Influenza is a relatively common illness that has the potential to become deadly, especially among young children, seniors and adults with chronic health conditions. The CDC estimates that the flu has killed 12,000 to 61,000 people a year since 2010. If immunity to the flu declined during the pandemic because of the lack of exposure to the latest flu strains, more people than usual may be susceptible to the virus. “Every year, anywhere between 20% to 30% of the population gets its immunity sort of boosted and stimulated by being exposed to the flu virus,” Webby said. “We are not going to have that this year.” “Decreases in natural immunity are a concern,” Olsen said, “and lower immunity could lead to more infections and more severe disease.” The result could mean larger and out-of-season outbreaks of the flu and of RSV, Baker said. In Florida, in fact, RSV would normally be on the decline at this time of year, but it is having an uptick. If offices and schools begin to reopen in greater numbers in the fall, as many expect, scientists will be watching closely. “We are always concerned about influenza causing severe disease, particularly in persons at increased risk of complications,” Olsen said. “We know that school-age children are important drivers of influenza virus transmission. However, because influenza is difficult to predict, we cannot forecast the severity of next season.” There is also a potential upside to the absence of influenza: Fewer cases usually lead to fewer mutations. “Right now, because influenza isn’t circulating as much, it’s possible the virus has not had as much opportunity to evolve,” said Baker, “meaning our vaccines could be more effective than normal.” Choosing the strains for the flu vaccine Creating the influenza vaccine this year has been more difficult than in the past. Every year, scientists evaluate the strains of influenza that are circulating around the world and meet to decide which strains to protect against in that year’s vaccine. They look at the strains that are getting people sick and use that information to predict which strains are most likely to infect people when flu season sets in. “We met at the end of February to make those recommendations,” said Webby, referring to the World Health Organization panel that assesses the flu vaccine. “And it was tricky. The amount of data was orders of magnitude less than it typically is.” Olsen, the CDC epidemiologist, pointed out that the vaccine choices are based on more than just existing strains. Scientists also consider other data, including forecasts of “the likelihood of any emerging groups of influenza viruses becoming more prevalent in coming months.” And, she said, the uncertainty around the return of influenza makes getting vaccinated against the flu more important, not less. There’s another hard-to-predict factor that could play a significant role when the flu comes back: whether society will carry on behaviors learned in the pandemic that benefit public health. Will mask-wearing become the norm? Will employers give their employees more physical space? The last time Americans had a chance to make those behaviors part of the culture, Baker pointed out, they did not. “The 1918 influenza pandemic should have been something that gave us some sort of societal learning,” said Baker, but behavior did not change. “So what is the journey you are about to go on from the COVID-19 pandemic, along that axis?” she added. “Will you wear your mask, even if no one else is?” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Lincoln Project’s new nickname for Ted Cruz goes viral

    ‘Fat Wolverine’ trends on Twitter after Texas senator blasts liberal Democrats for proposing to expand Supreme Court

  • India is putting oxygen tankers on special express trains as hospitals run out of supplies for COVID-19 patients

    Indian Railways is calling the project "Oxygen Express" as it brings oxygen to the states of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

  • Arizona lawmaker uses racist language, demands Black colleague be ‘sat down’ in clash over voting rights bill

    State representative Travis Grantham used term ‘coloured people’ during clash

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls AOC a ‘scared little girl’ as she badgers her to debate Green New Deal

    Controversial Republican says New York progressive ‘doesn’t know anything about the economy or economics’

  • Police identify Mojave desert murder victims from 1980 cold case and link deaths to man in prison for other killings

    Woman’s search for biological parents leads police to identify victims

  • Donald Trump says LeBron James is ‘racist’ and dividing the United States

    NBA star says he deleted Ma’Khia Bryant tweet because it was ‘being used to create more hate’

  • Bodycam footage shows police beating black man for littering

    ‘What I saw in the video was another George Floyd,’ attorney says

  • ‘God-awful blast’ that rocked towns for miles around was caused by explosion at gender reveal party

    Investigating ongoing after residents complain of minor damages

  • Caitlyn Jenner officially running for California governor

    Casting herself as a ‘compassionate disrupter,’ the reality TV star and former Olympian hopes to unseat Gavin Newsom in a potential recall election

  • Biden appears to be only world leader to wear a mask at virtual climate summit

    Leaders who could be seen without masks included Putin, Merkel, Erdogan, and EU bigwigs von der Leyen and Michel

  • Fox host says those protesting police violence should be ‘barred’ from calling 911

    ‘Let’s just hope, in your life, you never need a police officer,’ Brian Kilmeade says

  • Judy Greer isn't surprised that '13 Going on 30' is still fun, flirty, and thriving 17 years later

    In honor of the film's anniversary, Greer spoke with Insider about her friendship with costar Jennifer Garner and her favorite on-set memories.

  • Police clash with Palestinians, far-right march in Jerusalem

    Israeli police clashed with Palestinians outside Jerusalem's Old City on Thursday and manned barricades to prevent hundreds of Jewish extremists from marching to the area. Tensions are even higher than normal in the city, which is home to holy sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims and has long been a flashpoint for Israeli-Palestinian violence. The police have clashed with Palestinians on a nightly basis since the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan last week, when authorities set up barricades at Damascus Gate, a traditional outdoor gathering spot.

  • US scraps Trump-era proposal allowing homeless shelters to discriminate against transgender people

    Move will ‘literally save lives’, civil rights group director says

  • Restoring service central to Biden's postal board nominees

    President Joe Biden's nominees to the governing board of the U.S. Postal Service pledged Thursday to rebuild trust with the American public through prompt deliveries, as they outlined a vison for the agency in their first formal statements to lawmakers. The nominees — Ron Stroman, a former deputy postmaster general; Amber McReynolds, who leads the nonprofit National Vote at Home Institute; and Anton Hajjar, the former general counsel of the American Postal Workers Union — made the remarks during their confirmation hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

  • Covid: India sees world's highest daily cases amid oxygen shortage

    The country records 314,835 new daily cases as Delhi hospitals fear running out of oxygen in hours.

  • Biden news: President to visit UK and EU on first trip abroad as he promises green jobs for ‘all workers’

    Catch up on the day in US politics

  • Leaving Afghanistan Isn't Enough to End America's Forever Wars

    When he woke up in Kabul, in the waning days of the Soviet War in Afghanistan, he had trouble figuring out what was going on. As the journalist Artyom Borovik told the story, when his fellow soldiers tried to reorient him, he just kept asking the same question: “What are we doing in Afghanistan?” No one could give a definite answer. In 2001, we were conducting “comprehensive and relentless operations” to drive terrorists out of Afghanistan and bring them to justice.