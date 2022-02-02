Home Chef is the best meal kit delivery service—save $90 when you join today

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Meal kit delivery services are a great way to make dinnertime easier, with delicious meals and the ingredients to make them brought right to your home. If you're new to the world of this convenient online service, the best of the bunch (in our opinion) is Home Chef, which is offering a savings of $90 to its new customers.

Whether you want to be careful with your calories or avoid allergens, Home Chef lets you pick your preferred meals and save. The brand offers a wide variety of meal choices that can accommodate almost any diet, including vegetarian and vegan. Even better: You'll get $30 off each box as the balance of the offer expires 10 weeks after signing up.

When we tested Home Chef, we were impressed with the high-quality ingredients and well-written recipes that succinctly broke down how to cook grade-A meals at home. We also liked that ingredients were divided per meal into labeled bags that easily slid into our tester's fridges and cooking time estimates that were largely accurate (not always the case with meal kit recipes). Even better, the meals we tested ranged from fried chicken to Brussels sprouts and all were delicious. You get a variety of meals to choose from with the option to add on snacks and lunches. If you're not in the mood for deliveries, you also have the option to skip delivery weeks.

To get the deal, simply click our link, enter your email address, choose the number of people you're looking to feed (between two to six people) along with the number of recipes per week you want to receive (between two to six) and enter your shipping information. For instance, if you're cooking for two and choose to have three recipes per week, you can take the typical price tag of $188.79 and bring it down to $98.79 for those first three deliveries.

Save yourself some stress in the kitchen this year by checking out the meals of Home Chef today.

