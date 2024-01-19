Dino Lalli: Discovering Oklahoma for last 15 years has been a gift

As Dino Lalli wraps up his time with the "Discover Oklahoma" travel show, he says "I leave beyond grateful for profound privileges to glimpse our state's beauty, revealing our character and share them with so many."

This will be my last article for the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation.

In closing, I want to share a few of my favorite destinations and close with a few thoughts. Crisscrossing Oklahoma these past 15 years as a part of the "Discover Oklahoma" team stands among one of my life’s great gifts.

When I met enthusiastic viewers all across our lively state, I often heard the same question “What’s your favorite part or destination?" And in thinking about some of those locations, I am swept back from stirring vistas and peaceful places that have left lasting imprints on my memory. Among the many breathtaking locations, so many have stood the test of time as symbols of our rich diversity and scenic beauty.

Each Oklahoma state park offers unique attractions and merriment, and are the definition of relaxation and having fun. The ones that first come to mind for their individual reasons are Greenleaf, Roman Nose, Robbers Cave, Sequoyah, Beavers Bend, Keystone, Great Salt Plains, Foss and Osage Hills. But believe me, I could name several more.

From doing a Segway tour at Beavers Bend, or doing a zip line at Rugaru Adventures, also at Beavers Bend, it was a thrill.

When it came to doing stories where you can ride horses, one of my favorite places was in Sulphur at the Arbuckle Trail Rides, followed by fun trails that can be found at Robbers Cave, Lake Murray and Roman Nose.

Two of my favorite places for eagle watching were Lake Wister and the Chickasaw National Recreation Area.

When it comes to fishing at different state parks, I thoroughly enjoyed every single story I did from bass fishing on Broken Bow Lake and Fort Gibson to fishing for crappie at Lake Eufaula to paddlefishing on the Neosho River near Miami, to fly-fishing on the Lower Mountain Fork River at Beavers Bend State Park or the Blue River near Tishomingo or the Lower Illinois River near Gore. Lake Murray is also a favorite destination for fishing as is Lake Keystone.

When it came to doing stories on hiking, fishing, riding ATVs or mountain biking at a state park, I was always enthusiastic to jump in.

Six miles of the Lower Mountain Fork between the Broken Bow Lake dam and the State Highway 70 bridge east of Broken Bow make up the authorized trout habitat. Beavers Bend State Park is included in this stretch of the river.

Given my interest in history, visiting the Marland Grand Home and the Marland Mansion in Ponca City was always fascinating; to stand in the middle of Cain’s Ballroom knowing its history was exciting as was doing a story on The Outsiders House Museum.

For my love of movies and film history, I can’t tell you how excited I was to do a story on the Movie Poster Service in Canton. Walking through the aisles at that establishment is like walking through movie history itself.

I have an interest in aviation, so the Stafford Air and Space Museum in Weatherford and the Tulsa Air and Space Museum were also exciting for me to visit.

The 45th Infantry Museum in Oklahoma City is the kind of destination I could visit again and again.

And when it comes to leaving one’s worries behind and enjoying a peaceful moment, you can’t do much better than visiting the Tallgrass Prairie near Pawhuska.

Riding the bike trails at Lake Elk City can certainly get your blood pumping!!

And who doesn’t love stopping by Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios on Route 66 in Tulsa!

There are all kinds of scene beauty locations in the state where the word “breathtaking” comes to mind but another one where that word is fitting is the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church also known as the Cathedral of the Osage where you can see magnificent stained-glass windows there.

Over these past 15 years, I have eaten at some of best restaurants throughout our state. That alone would be a separate article. But that’s for another time. Traveling the state highlighting destinations, places, people, things to do and see, places to eat and shop has been a fun, fulfilling adventure for me.

And for the readers who have sent messages regarding different articles I have written over the years: I thank you for your kind words. I’ve written about this before and will again, it’s the people I have met over the years that will always stay with me — hard-working, dedicated, talented and caring folks.

Oklahoma overflows with soul-stirring riches waiting behind each highway bend or main street corner. I leave "Discover Oklahoma" beyond grateful for profound privileges to glimpse beauty revealing our character and share them with so many.

My journey loving this land will continue ahead on fresh trails and new endeavors in television and film. And you will be seeing what some of those adventures are down the road.

For now, that’s a wrap, and I will see you soon!

Dino Lalli over the years served as the show’s producer, co-host and one of the reporters for the travel program "Discover Oklahoma."

