Dino Safari Extends Its Stay Through Memorial Day Weekend!

— One of a kind immersive dinosaur experience entertains and transports families back to prehistoric ages —

MIAMI, FL --News Direct-- Dino Safari

Courtesy: Imagine Exhibitions

Download Press Photos HERE

(LATINX NEWSWIRE) — Dino Safari, the dinosaur-filled indoor experience at Bayside MarketPlace in Miami, FL is extending its stay through Memorial Day Weekend for local families and tourists alike to experience this immersive prehistoric world with larger-than-life Dinosaurs, interactive moments and engaging experiences for families of all ages!

Tickets can be purchased at DinoSafari.com or the box office and will now run through May 30, 2022, for everyone to enjoy.

“We’ve seen an overwhelming response since the exhibit first opened in November 2021,” said Imagine Exhibitions President and CEO Tom Zaller. “Our guests can’t get enough of these larger-than-life animatronic dinosaurs, VR, and immersive moments so we made our ticket bundles perfect for those who want to come back again and again.”

The exhibition showcases how dinosaurs evolved and continues to offer hands-on challenges for visitors to solve, along with interpretations of natural elements that occurred during this time. The VR technology captivates and indulges in the immersive prehistoric era for children. The thrilling adventure continues to transport guests back millions of years to get up close and personal with these creatures in a replica of their natural habitat.

Visitors can now host a prehistoric party in Dino Safari’s new birthday party room. Guests will have access to the private room for an hour and are encouraged to bring any decorations to add to the festivities. The party packages also included an appearance by the baby dino and puppeteer; tickets to the exhibit; a take-home item for every child in the group; and a surprise gift for the birthday child. Pricing varies based on the party size. For more information on how to book the birthday party room, visit dinosafari.com.

Story continues

For more information about Dino Safari Walk Thru,

visit DinoSafari.com.

About Imagine Exhibitions

Imagine Exhibitions is currently producing over 45 unique, immersive experiences and exhibitions globally in museums, science centers, zoos, integrated resorts, and non-traditional venues, attracting millions of worldwide visitors each year. Headquartered in Atlanta – and with offices around the world, the company’s goal is to immerse, educate, and entertain!

Contact Details

Nevarez Communications Inc.

Mayna Nevarez

+1 305-591-3571

Mayna@nevarezpr.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/dino-safari-extends-its-stay-through-memorial-day-weekend-388500192