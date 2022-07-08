Dinosaur finding hints at why T-rex had small arms

·1 min read
An artist's reconstruction of Meraxes gigas
An artist's reconstruction of Meraxes gigas

A team of scientists in Argentina say they have discovered a new giant predatory dinosaur that had a huge head - but tiny arms for its size.

Writing in the Current Biology journal, the scientists say extensive skeletal remains of a previously unknown species were dug up in northern Patagonia.

Meraxes gigas was about 36ft (11m) long, with a 4ft skull - but its arms were only 2ft long.

The scientists believe small limbs gave the carnivorous survival advantages.

"I'm convinced that those proportionally tiny arms had some sort of function. The skeleton shows large muscle insertions and fully developed pectoral girdles, so the arm had strong muscles," said Juan Canale, lead author of the study.

"They may have used the arms for reproductive behaviour such as holding the female during mating or support themselves to stand back up after a break or a fall," he added.

His co-author Peter Makovicky said the dinosaur's arms were "literally half the length of the skull and the animal would not have been able to reach its mouth".

Mr Makovicky said he believed the species' massive heads were the main predatory tool, taking on the functions that arms would have had in smaller species.

Palaeontologist Peter Makovicky studies dinosaur fossils at an excavation site in northern Patagonia, Argentina
Peter Makovicky says the dinosaur's arms were "literally half the length of the skull"

Meraxes gigas - named after a fictional dragon from the Game of Thrones book series - belonged to carcharodontosaurids, or shark-toothed lizards.

The four-tonne reptiles are believed to have roamed the Earth some 90-100 million years ago.

The scientists say two other species - tyrannosaurids and abelisaurids - also developed small arms for similar reasons.

Recommended Stories

  • Arizona abortion measure fails to meet requirement for ballot

    Abortion rights advocates were set to meet at the Secretary of State's office on Thursday to turn in their petition signatures. They ended up canceling as they couldn't reach the required signatures.

  • Oldest Magellanic penguin at San Francisco Zoo dies at 40

    The oldest Magellanic penguin at the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens — one of the oldest penguins living under human care anywhere in the world — died Wednesday at the age of 40, the zoo reported. The estimated age of the male, called Captain Eo, was well over the species' average life expectancy of 20 to 30 years, the zoo said in a statement. Captain Eo was named for a 1980s Michael Jackson short film that was a Disneyland attraction and he was the last remaining founding member of the zoo's Magellanic penguin colony.

  • Cal Fire's New Helicopter Crucial In Night Operations

    A night-time operation with a new tool and technology marks a first on the front lines of the Electra Fire.

  • From the High Sierra, you can see the future

    Want to see into the future? Then hike the High Sierra. That’s one conclusion of a surprising new memoir from California’s greatest living science fiction writer.

  • GameStop fires chief financial officer, shares fall

    The exit was first reported by Axios, which also said the company was laying off an undisclosed number of employees, citing a memo. GameStop did not respond to a Reuters request for comment. Recupero, who was previously chief financial officer of Amazon's North American consumer business, will be replaced by Chief Accounting Officer Diana Saadeh-Jajeh.

  • Japan PM Bets on World-Defying Inflation Policy to Win Election

    (Bloomberg) -- As politicians around the globe rush to tamp down inflation, Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is betting instead that older voters in particular will look past surging prices in a crucial election on Sunday. Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Netflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireMusk

  • The secret to the panda's un-bear-like life of bamboo-eating luxury is all in the wrist

    Kung Fu Panda introduced audiences to Po (Jack Black), a clumsy panda obsessed with martial arts who — spoiler alert — becomes the famed Dragon Warrior. In the movie, everyone doubts Po, confident in their surety that he can’t possibly be a great warrior. In the end, he proves them wrong, but they had every reason to believe in their convictions. Pandas are, after all, among the most slow-moving and docile animals on Earth. If you’ve grown up always having been aware of pandas, it doesn’t seem a

  • Mexico City zoo throws a panda party

    STORY: Delighting onlookers, Shuan Shuan played with a birthday cake as visitors sang Mexico's birthday song, “Las mananitas.”Despite their older age, Shuan Shuan and Xin Xin are reportedly in good health. Zoo officials at Chapultepec report these pandas to be the oldest of its species in captivity.Shuan Shuan’s and Xin Xin’s ancestors came to Mexico in 1975, a gift from China to mark the restoration of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

  • Shinzo Abe: Japan ex-PM injured after reported gunshot attack

    Shinzo Abe collapsed halfway through a speech, and appeared to be bleeding, media reports say.

  • Oldest panda in Mexico dies at zoo on her 35th birthday

    Shuan Shuan, the oldest panda in Mexico, has died at the age of 35. Mexico City’s Environment Department said the panda died at the Chapultepec Zoo in the capital. The department said Wednesday that the panda died exactly on her 35th birthday, and had enjoyed a cake of dates and apples, “her favorite food.”

  • Al Pacino, Robert De Niro pay tribute to 'Godfather' co-star James Caan: 'He was so alive and daring'

    Following actor James Caan's death, celebrities including Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Adam Sandler and more paid tribute to the "Godfather" star.

  • The Starlink satellite internet for boats will cost you $5,000 a month

    Its hardware will set you back $10,000.

  • Why the Roswell Incident has never yielded to the UFO-sceptics

    Rancher WW ‘Mac’ Brazel had no idea what he had found on his remote property in New Mexico, nor where it had come from. Three weeks later, when he visited the nearest settlement and told people about his discovery, he was impressed upon to report it immediately to the authorities.

  • Japan’s Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Shot During Campaign Speech (Report)

    Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzō Abe has been shot at and collapsed during a campaign speech in the city of Nara. Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reported that Abe appeared to be bleeding from the chest after being shot from behind with a shotgun on Friday morning. Quoting police sources, NHK reported that Abe was likely […]

  • Canadian camera on Webb dazzles us with an out-of-this-world preview

    This is just from the camera that aims the telescope, so imagine what the upcoming 'wow' images are going to reveal!

  • Contact restored with NASA spacecraft headed to lunar orbit

    NASA said Wednesday that contact has been restored with its $32.7 million spacecraft headed to the moon to test out a lopsided lunar orbit. Contact was lost after one successful communication and a second partial one on Monday, after the spacecraft left Earth's orbit on its way to the moon, the space agency said. The spacecraft spent nearly a week circling the globe after launching from New Zealand on June 28.

  • Huge rare earth reserve discovered in Turkey, but experts caution that ‘grade is king’

    The world’s second-largest rare earth reserve has been discovered in Turkey, officials say, but experts warn that turning rare earth deposits into financial success is easier said than done.

  • How hot is too hot for the human body? Our lab found heat + humidity gets dangerous faster than many people realize

    Long-term exposure to high heat can become lethal. Mark Wilson/Getty ImagesHeat waves are becoming supercharged as the climate changes – lasting longer, becoming more frequent and getting just plain hotter. One question a lot of people are asking is: “When will it get too hot for normal daily activity as we know it, even for young, healthy adults?” The answer goes beyond the temperature you see on the thermometer. It’s also about humidity. Our research shows the combination of the two can get da

  • NASA reconnects with Capstone spacecraft en route to find new pathway to the moon

    Before the next NASA astronauts launch to the moon, NASA is testing a lunar orbit that’s never been flown before.

  • How a small town in Idaho and one smart guy built a fiber-optic model from the ground up

    While Idaho Falls’ fiber-optic network piggy-backed on its public electric utility, small neighboring Ammon didn’t have one. So it had to find a way to build a network from scratch. (Part 3) | Opinion