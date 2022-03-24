Dinosaurs: Jurassic giants emerge from Wyoming badlands

Jonathan Amos - BBC Science Correspondent
·4 min read
Sauropods
One of the sauropods is displayed rearing up on its hind legs

Two giant sauropods offer a first glimpse of treasures likely to emerge from one of the world's most productive fossil sites.

The long-necked, long-tailed beasts are stars of the new Dinosphere show at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis.

Just over three years ago, they were encased in rock in Wyoming quarries.

"I'm utterly gobsmacked at how quickly this project has gone," said British palaeontologist Phil Manning.

The University of Manchester professor is a scientist-in-residence at the US museum, and led the excavation works on a section of ranch land they call the "Jurassic Mile".

Phil Manning
Phil Manning's international team excavated the bones at Jurassic Mile at great speed

As the name suggests, this one-square-mile of ground in the Big Horn basin contains deposits from the Jurassic Period in Earth history.

The sauropods that have just gone on display are likely just a foretaste of what's expected to become one of the most productive fossil sites in the world.

The Children's Museum has staged its new dino stars together, but in very different poses. One is in the more classic on-all-fours posture; the other - which may surprise people - is seen rearing up on its hind legs.

"There've been multiple studies that have looked at the rearing of sauropod dinosaurs," explained Prof Manning.

"These animals would have done it probably either as a defence posture or to reach higher branches for higher browsing. It's quite logical. These animals had a centre of mass closer to the pelvis, so rearing up must have been possible. After all, how else could they mate?"

Wyoming
Wyoming is where many great dinosaur discoveries have been made

When the BBC was given exclusive access to the Jurassic Mile dig in 2019, it wasn't clear what type of sauropods were being unearthed.

The analysis is still ongoing, but they're almost certainly Diplodocid species that are new to science.

UK audiences would be very familiar with this sauropod grouping because a cast of Diplodocus carnegii stood at the entrance of London's Natural History museum for many years.

D. carnegii also came from Wyoming. Indeed, the state is where the Diplodocus genus was first identified by Othniel Charles Marsh.

The Yale University man had an infamous rivalry with a Philadelphia palaeontologist called Edward Drinker Cope. These two men went to war in the 1870s to prove their scientific prowess and intellectual superiority.

The collectors turned Wyoming and adjoining states into a fossil battlefield as they raced to dig up, describe and then display novel dinosaurs.

The Children's Museum had shown palaeontology can still move at speed, said Prof Manning - although, obviously, without the animosity and skulduggery of Marsh and Cope. Just good teamwork.

The Naturalis Biodiversity Center in the Netherlands was a key partner on the excavation, likewise Canada's Research Casting International company which prepared the fossil bones.

Dr Victoria Egerton
Dr Victoria Egerton is investigating the plant fossils at Jurassic Mile

The on-all-fours sauropod looks to have died in some sort of catastrophic flood event. Its remains were hemmed in with the bones of other animals by a big tree trunk.

The rearing sauropod could have died in a ponded area. Interestingly, lots of teeth from meat-eating dinosaurs known as theropods were found amongst the remains.

"There are a couple hypotheses for why we found so many theropod teeth. One is [that] this was a large animal, making quite the smorgasbord for other animals to find out on the plains," said Dr Jenn Anné, lead palaeontologist at The Children's Museum.

"So a couple of theropods could chomp down on it and have enough space between them that they didn't have to fight over it. Another hypothesis could be that this animal laid there for a fairly long period of time. Multiple individuals came up and took a nibble over time. It could also be that some of the teeth washed in from other areas."

The museum took out a 20-year lease on the Jurassic Mile, so the international team has a productive future ahead of it.

As well as the animal remains, there are well preserved fossil plants. These would tell us about the environment in which the dinosaurs lived, said Dr Victoria Egerton, a Manchester palaeobotanist who's also a scientist-in-residence at the museum.

"It's amazing to see our work go on show like this. It's what you dream of as a scientist. It will reach millions of people and I see myself as being very, very lucky," she told BBC News.

Recommended Stories

  • Bone of contention finally settled over largest ever meat-eating dinosaur

    The biggest meat-eating dinosaur to ever live, which dwarfed even the mighty T-Rex, was a river monster that ate car-sized fish, a study has found.

  • Arizona election audit: Final report finds no Maricopa County data issues

    A report that was among the final items on the Arizona Senate’s partisan review of the 2020 election prompted by former President Donald Trump’s loss has found no evidence that ballot tabulation equipment used by the state’s most populous county was connected to the internet.

  • I'm Not Revved Up About the Charts of Auto Parts Maker Holley

    For his second Executive Decision segment of Wednesday's Mad Money program, host Jim Cramer spoke with Tom Tomlinson, president and CEO of Holley Inc. , a maker of automotive performance parts for car and truck enthusiasts that is trading for less than 16x forward earnings. Tomlinson said Holley is the company for people who love their cars and trucks and want to personalize them and modify them. Holley also has a robust direct-to-consumer approach that reaches more than 15 million avid car consumers, Tomlinson said.

  • NASA is looking for a second company to develop a human moon lander alongside SpaceX

    NASA will be giving another company a chance to send a lander to the moon, nearly a year after the agency announced that SpaceX beat out competitors including Blue Origin and Boeing for the opportunity. Under the new plan, the agency will be opening up a second competition for a lander system for all American companies other than SpaceX, with the aim of having a second lander prepared to fly by 2026 or 2027. The winner of that second contract, dubbed the Sustaining Lunar Development contract, along with SpaceX "will pave the way to future recurring lunar transportation services for astronauts at the Moon,” NASA said.

  • What lies beyond our solar system? Over 5,000 planets including 'super-Earths,' NASA says

    Since the first exoplanet, a planet beyond our solar system, was discovered in 1995, scientists have discovered thousands of them.

  • Is This 73-Year-Old a Hit Man? He's Got the Resume.

    George Bratsenis shuffled into a New Jersey courtroom in shackles, an old-school hoodlum with thick glasses, white hair and a forearm tattoo. Court is a familiar setting for Bratsenis, 73. So is prison. His Tarantino-esque odyssey spans at least three states and Canada and includes the killing of a drug courier known as the Turk, ties to organized crime and a bizarre failed jailbreak bid. He was in court now because he had been implicated in a murder-for-hire case involving a veteran campaign co

  • SNAP Benefits Available in Your State in 2022

    The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps provide food security for more than 41 million people (about one in eight Americans), according to the United States Department of...

  • Viewers shocked by secret singing skills of two eliminated celebrities on 'Masked Singer'

    It was a double elimination night on The Masked Singer as both the Cyclops and the Thingamabob were forced to unmask. And just like this season's previous two reveals, Food Network star Duff Goldman and Sportscaster Joe Buck, Wednesday night's eliminees were also not professional singers. The celeb panelists seemed to know that Cyclops wasn't a singer, as they took turns guessing different actors, and they were fairly close because the Cyclops ended up being actor and comedian Jorge Garcia, who is best known for his role as Hugo "Hurley" Reyes in the TV series Lost from 2004 to 2010. Viewers at home were totally surprised by the actor's reveal, because they had no idea Garcia could sing, and those reactions continued when it was time for the Thingamabob's reveal. Under the Thingamabob mask was NFL offensive tackle Jordan Mailata. The 24-year-old Philadelphia Eagle surprised host Nick Cannon and the panelists over the sheer fact that the Thingamabob's voice came from an NFL player, but Jordan revealed that he was actually a singer before he realized he could fly as an athlete. "I played rugby in Australia and, you know, I decided four years ago to try to take a dip on the other side of the water, in the NFL, and it ended up paying off," shared Mailata. So the Firefly moves on to the season finale and next week we'll be introduced to a whole new group of players from Group B!

  • KKR sticks by request of due diligence on TIM - source

    U.S. investment firm KKR is keeping its request to access Telecom Italia's data for a due diligence analysis before it can formalise its takeover bid, a person close to the matter said. The request is contained in a letter that is expected to be sent to Telecom Italia (TIM) later on Wednesday, the person added. KKR in November submitted a non-binding 10.8 billion euro takeover proposal for TIM after investing 1.8 billion euros last year for a 37.5% stake in the group's last-mile fixed-line network.

  • From Bass and Caruso, sharply divergent views of L.A. and how it should be run

    Tuesday's L.A. mayoral debate spotlighted the sharply different messages of Karen Bass and Rick Caruso.

  • KKR still interested in pursuing Telecom Italia deal-sources

    MILAN (Reuters) -KKR remains interested in taking over Telecom Italia, the U.S. investment firm said in a letter to the Italian phone group this week, adding it had held "positive exchanges" with Italian authorities on the matter, two people close to the matter said. In the letter which Telecom Italia (TIM) will examine on Thursday, KKR also said it was open to discussing with the phone group a potential integration of the company's fixed-line assets with those of state-backed rival Open Fiber, the sources said. KKR has asked to carry out a due diligence analysis of TIM before deciding on whether to proceed with the 10.8 billion euro ($11.9 billion) approach but has narrowed the scope of the information sought, the sources added.

  • Wealthier Americans are getting more nervous about the economy

    Data: Morning Consult/Axios Inequality Index; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosEven though they're still flush with cash from the booming market, wealthier people are increasingly worried about the economy, especially inflation.What's happening: In March, consumer confidence dropped 7.2% for those earning more than $100,000 — a much larger dip than for those earning less than $50,000, according to a measure of consumer sentiment released today as part of the Morning Consult/Axios Inequality Index.Stay

  • European atom-smashers ponder response to Russia's invasion

    The Geneva-area research center that houses the world’s largest atom smasher is grappling with ways to punish Russia’s government while protecting Russian researchers who work to help solve the deepest mysteries of the universe. CERN, the historic acronym for what is now the European Organization for Nuclear Research, has a mission to facilitate collaboration among its 23 member countries and beyond. The war in Ukraine, an associate member state, has the organization trying to calibrate its response to join international action against Russia, which was an official CERN observer before the invasion, without sacrificing science.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Republicans in Wisconsin congressional map dispute

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the use of a map configuring Wisconsin's congressional districts for this year's elections drawn by Democratic Governor Tony Evers, giving a boost to efforts by President Joe Biden's party to retain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The justices turned away a Republican bid to block the map drafted by Evers and approved by the Wisconsin Supreme Court setting boundaries for the state's eight U.S. House districts after the governor vetoed one made by the Republican-controlled legislature he deemed unfairly skewed against Democrats. The court also granted a Republican request to block new maps for Wisconsin's state legislature, which were also drawn by Evers and had increased the number of state Assembly districts with a majority of Black voters from six to seven.

  • Every Outfit Kate Middleton Has Worn on the Caribbean Royal Tour—So Far

    The duchess has been making some serious stylish statements overseas during her 2022 royal tour of the Caribbean with husband Prince William.

  • Biden approval rating drops to new low of 40%, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

    U.S. President Joe Biden's public approval rating fell to a new low of 40% this week, a clear warning sign for his Democratic Party as it seeks to retain control of Congress in the Nov. 8 election, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll. Biden's approval rating, down three percentage points from the prior week, mirrors that which his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, received at this point in his presidency, as both stood at 40% in mid-March in their second year in office. Trump's approval rating sank as low as 33% in December 2017.

  • Blue Origin again delays upcoming New Glenn rocket's first launch from Florida

    Blue Origin's heavy-lift New Glenn rocket will have to wait at least another year for its Florida debut, according to comments by an executive later.

  • Is There a Link Between Anxiety and Your Gut?

    Here's another reason to feed your gut beneficial bacteria: The bacteria in your microbiome just might be messing with your mental health.

  • Iowa teen wins $50,000 prize for listening to her family's honeybees

    A high school senior's advanced research could help beekeepers, including her own family, protect their bee colonies.

  • U.S. farm groups urge sowing on protected land as war cuts off Ukraine supply

    Farm groups are urging the U.S. Agriculture Department to allow farmers the ability to plant on acres set aside for conservation, to help fill the absence of Ukrainian corn, wheat and sunflower oil amid Russia's invasion of the country. In a letter to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack on Wednesday, seven agriculture lobbying organizations representing U.S. farmers, feed producers, grain exporters, millers, bakers and oilseed processors asked the USDA to provide flexibility to farmers to plant crops on more than 4 million acres of "prime farmland" currently enrolled in the Farm Service Agency's Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) without penalty. "It remains unclear whether Ukrainian farmers will be able to safely plant crops this spring," the letter said.