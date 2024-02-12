Dinosaurs once roamed New Mexico. Here are some of the notable fossils uncovered in the state.

Dinosaurs roamed New Mexico millions of years ago, and mysteriously died out 66 million years ago.

The prevailing theory was that a massive asteroid struck Earth near what is now Mexico, causing tidal waves, fires and launching debris into the air, according to the Natural History Museum.

About 75 percent of animals died from that incident, and the world was changed forever.

In New Mexico, evidence of these massive creatures remains buried among the rock of the state’s arid landscape.

There were an estimated 935 dinosaur fossils found in New Mexico, according to a USA Today report from Dec. 13, meaning the state ranked fourth in the U.S.

California topped the list with 1,922 fossils found, the report read, followed by Wyoming with 1,135 fossils and Montana with 939.

Here are the most significant dinosaur discoveries throughout New Mexico’s history.

Coelophysis bauri, New Mexico’s state fossil – 210 million years old

Coelophysis bauri was discovered in the 1881 at Ghost Ranch in Abiquiú, an area also famous as the one-time home of artist Georgia O’Keefe.

After the initial discovery, in 1947 a bone bed in the same area was found full of skeletons of this dinosaur by researchers from the American Museum of Natural History in New York.

A recreation of Coelophysis

The fossils were given to the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science in 1980, and it was designated the state fossil in 1981 under former-Gov. Bill Richardson.

Coelophysis was about 9 feet long, and stood about three feet high at its hips, estimated to weigh 50 pounds.

It’s long tail likely acted as a counterweight when the dinosaur ran at high speeds.

Pentaceratops sternbergii adds extra horns – 70 million years old

A close relative of the well-known Triceratops, Pentaceratops sternbergi was discovered in Bisti Badlands amid the San Juan Basin of northwest New Mexico in the 1922s.

A recreation of Pentaceratops

It was named for the two extra horns found on the sides of its head, compared with the three horns of Triceratops, which was discovered in the 1880s.

Pentaceratops was believed to be 27 feet long and weight about 6 tons, one the largest horned dinosaurs to ever live.

A pentaceratops fossil is pictured.

It was first discovered by commercial fossil collector Charles Sternberg during an expedition in New Mexico, ultimately sending a skull to the American Museum where it was names.

Alamosaurus sanjuanensis, the last of the brontosaurs – 65 million years old

Alamosaurus was found in 1921, also in the San Juan Basin area of northwest New Mexico, in an area known as Oho Alamo.

A recreation of Alamosaurus

The name of the local roughly translates to “cottonwood spring,” and was given to a geologic formation where numerous fossil discoveries were made through the years.

It was the last known sauropod dinosaur in North America, known for their long necks, long tails and small heads, like the well-known Brontosaurus, which were first believed to have gone extinct on the continent 100 million years ago.

The Ojo Alamo area where the Alamosaurus was discovered

That conclusion was changed in the 1920s when Alamosaurus was discovered in New Mexico.

Seismosaurus halli, New Mexico’s biggest dinosaur– 150 million years old

It stretched at least 110 feet long, and Seismosaurus was named after seismicity due to the animal’s earth-shaking size.

The first fossil of this behemoth was found in 1979 by hikers northwest of Albuquerque near the village of San Ysidro.

A recreation of the massive Seismosaurus

They found part of its skeleton and provided it to the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science in the 1980s.

Today, a replica of the massive skeleton is on display at the museum, serving as the centerpiece of its Jurassic Period display.

Bistahieversor sealeyi, the “Bisti Beast’ – 70 million years old

A skull believed a close relative of Tyrannosaurs-rex, the “Bisti Beast” was discovered in 1997, again in the northwestern Bisti Badlands.

A recreation of Bistahieversor or the "Bisti Beast"

Its large jaws were a tell-tale sign of the dinosaur, found by research fellow during an expedition, was a meat eater and related to the iconic “T-rex.”

It was partially named after the volunteer researcher who found the skull Paul Seeley and translates to “Sealey’s Bisti Badlands Destroyer.”

A skull of Bistahieversor or the "Bisti Beast"

The remains were similar to other Tyrannosaurus, but was more primitive in its snout and forehead, although the deep-snouted skull was indicative of more advanced members of the family.

Tyrannosaurus mcraensis, a new relative of T-rex – 73 million years old

The skull of this Tyrannosaurus was first found in 1983 by boaters near Elephant Butte.

At the time of the discovery, it was classified as belonging to the iconic Tyrannosaurus-rex.

But in a study starting in 2016, researchers were able to classify the skull as a new, previously unknown relative of the famous carnivore, publishing the finding in January 2024.

A recreation of Tyrannosaurus mcraensis

The lower jaw of the new species was “more slender and shallow,” compared to the “massive” and “thicker” jaw bone of Tyrannosaurus rex, read the study.

Scientists also pointed to a post orbital bone behind the eye of the specimen, finding a pronounced ridge known in T. rex was not present in the older fossil.

Want to see New Mexico’s dinosaurs?

Fossils of dinosaurs discovered in New Mexico are on display at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science in Albuquerque.

Paleontology curator Dr. Spencer Lucas said fossils cover “every age of dinosaurs,” with most finds coming from the northwest portion of the state.

“The reality is there’s a lot of dinosaur fossils in New Mexico,” he said. “You can come here, and we have exhibit halls dedicated to those three time periods. We cover the complete story.”

