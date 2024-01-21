Dinuba officer back home after suffering gunshot wound; suspect is identified

A Dinuba police officer continued to recover at home Saturday after he was shot two days earlier.

Officers responded Thursday night to a home in the 100 block of South I Street for a person who was armed and causing a disturbance, Dinuba police Chief Abel Iriarte said.

Police said the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Luis Manuel Piceno, showed a gun and shot at the officers after verbal commands were given.

Piceno allegedly shot one of the officers before he was struck by gunfire.

Iriarte said the wounded officer with 20 years of law enforcement experience was taken to a local hospital. Iriarte said his officer is expected to make a full recovery.

Piceno remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The officers who shot at Piceno are on paid administrative leave.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-591-5911 or, to remain anonymous, at 559-591-8471.