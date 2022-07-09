Diocese concludes internal investigation, priest to remain on indefinite admin leave

Jul. 9—GAYLORD — After an internal investigation that lasted about four months, the Diocese of Gaylord has put Father Bryan Medlin on indefinite administrative leave. He will be closely monitored by the diocese.

Medlin became the center of a state law enforcement investigation after a complaint was lodged in December 2021 regarding inappropriate messages he had sent to high school students. The investigation, which was carried out by the Michigan State Police and the Michigan Attorney General's office, found no criminal behavior in Medlin's conduct with students at its conclusion in March.

Partially redacted documents, including interview notes and screenshots of text messages from MSP's investigation, show Medlin made explicit and inappropriate comments to several students in person, via text and via social media platforms, dating back to at least 2019. Most of the students were young men between 16 and 18 years of age, including high school students at both St. Mary's in Lake Leelanau and St. Francis High School in Traverse City.

The students said Medlin never made physical advances on them or made them feel physically uncomfortable, according to the MSP reports.

Following the conclusion of the state law enforcement investigation, the diocese began its own internal review, which wrapped in late June.

The diocese found that Medlin violated the Protocols for Ministry to Minors, which prohibits clergy and other adults employed by the diocese from making comments of a sexual nature to minors outside of sanctioned lessons. Clergy and adults employed by the diocese are also prohibited from communicating one-on-one with minors electronically.

As a result, Medlin has been placed on indefinite administrative leave with ongoing monitoring by the diocese, and he is prohibited from public ministry and presenting himself as a priest, according to a press release from the diocese. In addition, there will be ongoing consideration of further canonical proceedings.

The press release does not detail who will be monitoring Medlin or what other canonical proceedings are on the table. Mackenzie Ritchie, the diocese communications director, declined to explain anything beyond the text of the press release.

In the press release, Reverend Jeffery J. Walsh, Bishop of Gaylord, expressed gratitude to the students and the teacher who made the complaint, the school administrators and pastoral staff who handled the complaint and MSP and the AG for their investigation.

"The safety of those we serve is at the very core of what we do as servants of Christ, and it is our duty to ensure that misconduct is handled swiftly and appropriately," Walsh said in the statement.

"We will continue to do everything possible to keep our young people safe and provide pastoral support to those who have been harmed."

Before being placed on administrative leave at the beginning of the AG's investigation, Medlin was the pastor of the National Shrine of the Cross in the Woods in Indian River and the assistant director of vocations for the diocese. Vocation directors visit schools and parishes within their diocese to recruit teens and young adults to become future members of clergy.

Prior to his appointment at the Cross in the Woods, Medlin served as pastor of St. Mary of the Assumption Parish in Leelanau County.

Administrators from St. Mary's in Lake Leelanau and Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools, declined to comment on the outcome of the internal investigation.

St. Mary's and Suttons Bay High School frequently combine sports teams, including football.

Casey Petz, superintendent of Suttons Bay Schools, said he is thankful to the diocese for releasing this statement, as it answers some lingering questions and provides the public with some transparency from the diocese. As for reaction to the entire incident, Petz said his school's staff and administration will continue to work on communication and relationships between staff, students and families, as well as between the two schools.

Petz would also like to see a public apology from Medlin, he said. "It doesn't feel right," that Medlin has been silent through this whole thing, he said.

"I don't want to overstate it, but there's hundreds of people affected by his actions who have had lots of work to do and lots of things to clean up," Petz said. "I just would have thought that we'd have something other than a statement from the lawyer."

Nadja Tirrell, leader of Michigan's Survivors' Network of Those Abused by Priests (SNAP), said the diocese's statement still leaves many lingering questions for her. She said she's most concerned that Medlin will come off administrative leave in a few years after people have forgotten his name, and the Diocese will not alert the public.

Tirrell said she would like to know what other canonical proceedings are being considered. More specifically, she would like to know if the diocese has addressed or plans to address an accusation that Medlin violated a sealed confession in 2019. One document from the AG's office shows that, in 2019, a student sent a letter to the Diocese complaining about Medlin's behavior, including the fact that he shared one student's confession.

Tirrell said she would also like to hear from Walsh that he is pursuing laicization, or removal from the priesthood, for Medlin. While Medlin was not charged with criminal conduct and there were no allegation of him being a hands-on offender, Tirrell said he's shown himself to be someone who pushes boundaries.

"If we're actually talking about preventative policies, then we want to get people out of the priesthood before they become hands-on offenders, not after," Tirrell said. "Because our children are not expendable."

Allegations of inappropriate conduct, harassment or abuse can be reported to the Michigan Department of Attorney General at 844-324-3374 or to local law enforcement. Reports of such conduct in the Church can be made to law enforcement as well as the diocesan Victim Assistance Coordinator, Larry LaCross at 989-705-9010.