Diocese of Covington Evacuated After Receiving Suspicious Package

The diocese of Covington, which is affiliated with the high school involved in Saturday’s viral confrontation in front of the Lincoln Memorial, was evacuated Wednesday evening after receiving a suspicious package.

Cincinnati bomb squad and emergency management were dispatched to the Roman catholic diocese after church personnel reported a suspicious package around 4:30p.m., according to WLWT5 Cincinnati. The scene has been cleared and the package, which lacked a return address, has been taken to a lab for analysis.

Covington Catholic High School cancelled classes Tuesday after receiving hundreds of threats related to the confrontation that occurred Saturday between a group of its students, who travelled to Washington, D.C. for the March for Life, and an elderly Native American man, Nathan Phillips.

“After meeting with local authorities, we have made the decision to cancel school and be closed on Tuesday, January 22, in order to ensure the safety of our students, faculty and staff,” read an email from school principal Robert Rowe to parents, obtained by Fox 19. “All activities on campus will be cancelled for the entire day and evening. Students, parents, faculty and staff are not to be on campus for any reason. Please continue to keep the Covington Catholic Community in your prayers.”

The Covington students were subjected to a torrent of online harassment after Phillips told a number of media outlets that the students surrounded and taunted him while he played a drum and sang a traditional song. That account was later debunked after extensive footage of the event revealed that Phillips approached the boys, and drummed directly in one of their faces, as they were being harassed by a group of black nationalists.

