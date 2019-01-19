CINCINNATI – A Catholic high school in Kentucky faced backlash on social media Saturday morning after a widely shared video showed a tense exchange between indigenous marchers and a group of young men in Washington, D.C.

The video shows a young man wearing a "Make America Great Again" cap standing near and staring at a man who is drumming as other young men surrounding them cheer and chant. Some of the onlookers appear to wear clothing bearing insignia from Covington Catholic High School in Park Hills, Kentucky.

"We are just now learning about this incident and regret it took place. We are looking into it," Laura Keener, the communications director with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Covington, said in a statement Saturday.

It’s even worse when you see the full mob effect. pic.twitter.com/Oe7Zn5srOB — Lulu Says (@lulu_says2) January 19, 2019

The Cincinnati Enquirer could not independently confirm that students from Covington Catholic were present during the incident or the origin of the video.

According to people who posted about the incident, the man with the drum was participating in an Indigenous Peoples March.

Twitter users condemned the incident as an attempt by the group to intimidate the marchers and called for a response from the school.

Messages left with Covington Catholic Principal Bob Rowe and other school faculty members were not immediately returned Saturday.

The school's website says students planned to attend the March for Life event, held Friday in Washington, D.C., the same day as the Indigenous Peoples March.

Covington Catholic was criticized on social media following a heated moment at an Indigenous Peoples march in Washington D.C. The school posted students were attending a March for Life on the same day as the incident. More

The uproar spread on social media Saturday morning, with one video receiving more than 1.5 million views.

I dgaf if they are minors. They need to be identified. What school are they from? Who was chaperoning them? This is one of the most horrific displays of ignorance, racism & disrespect. My god. I feel sick. pic.twitter.com/oUsiVY5pNA — Lulu Says (@lulu_says2) January 19, 2019

Covington Catholic's Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts have been made private, preventing public view of those accounts' content.

The high school, about 5 miles south of Cincinnati, is a private, all-boys school with about 550 students, according to privateschoolreview.com.

More: Students appear to perform Nazi salute in 'sickening' photo, superintendent says

More: Male students at an (almost) all-white high school gave a Nazi salute. Now officials want to figure out why.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ky. high school faces backlash after video surfaces of tense exchange with indigenous marchers