The Diocese of Madison has been without a cathedral for nearly 20 years. Not anymore.

For the first time in nearly two decades, the Diocese of Madison will again have a cathedral.

The diocese announced Wednesday afternoon that St. Bernard Catholic Church on the city's east side was approved by the Vatican as the site of the "mother church" for the diocese, which serves 11 counties in south-central and southwestern Wisconsin.

The Diocese of Madison has been without a cathedral since March 14, 2005, when an early-morning fire set by an arsonist destroyed the historic St. Raphael Church in downtown Madison. In a Catholic diocese, a cathedral serves as the bishop's home church and the site of important religious events for the diocese such as the ordination of new priests and the annual Chrism Mass, where the oils used in sacraments throughout the diocese are blessed, traditionally on Holy Thursday.

Following the destruction of St. Raphael Church, these special events have been held at other large churches throughout the diocese. Over the past nearly-two decades, there have been many ideas discussed about how to replace the cathedral, the diocese said.

"The cathedral is an important part of the mission and identity of the diocese," said Diocese of Madison Bishop Donald Hying, a West Allis native who was appointed in 2019.

According to a statement from the diocese, Hying called a cathedral the "symbolic mother of the entire diocese. It’s the church of the bishop, but it is also the church of the people of the diocese."

St. Bernard Church, 2438 Atwood Ave. on Madison's east side, was selected as the site of the Diocese of Madison's new cathedral. The church was built in 1927 and will undergo renovations this year and next.

Why was St. Bernard Church selected as the site of Madison's new cathedral?

In discussing how to replace the cathedral, the Diocese of Madison considered three possibilities:

Build a brand-new church at the former downtown site of St. Raphael. "Elevate" an existing church in the diocese to a cathedral. Continue using other churches to hold important events in place of a cathedral.

A rendering of what St. Bernard Church, the site of the Diocese of Madison's new cathedral, will look like after renovations are complete in 2025.

Ultimately, Hying and the diocese decided to petition the Vatican to give cathedral status to an existing church. After St. Bernard was chosen, the proposal was sent to Pope Francis for approval. The diocese announced the Pope's approval earlier this month. St. Bernard was chosen, in part, because it's within the boundaries of the city of Madison, which is required by Catholic law.

"It brings me great joy to see a campus with a prominent past here in the Diocese of Madison become the cathedral parish," said Fr. Michael Radowicz, the current pastor of St. Bernard. "It is a most worthy structure."

Construction workers remove an old organ steel support structure as renovations are made on St. Bernard Church, the site of the Diocese of Madison's new cathedral. Two new organs are expected to be installed by summer or fall 2025.

St. Bernard is currently undergoing renovations and remodeling to prepare for this elevated status, the diocese said. The nearly-100-year-old Gothic Revival style building is at 2438 Atwood Ave. Its pews will be replaced and two new organs will be installed. Renovations are expected to be complete by the summer or fall 2025. In the meantime, the parish is still active, with Mass being held in the parish hall.

What was St. Raphael Church, Madison's former cathedral?

St. Raphael Cathedral stood in Downtown Madison from the 1850s until it was burned down by an arsonist in 2005. Following the fire, the Diocese of Madison was without a cathedral for nearly two decades.

St. Raphael Church, Madison's first cathedral, was on West Main Street in downtown Madison. It's cornerstone was laid in 1854 by Milwaukee Archbishop John Henni.

Like St. Bernard today, St. Raphael was an existing parish that was elevated to cathedral status. This happened in 1946 when the Diocese of Madison was established.

Shortly before it burned down, St. Raphael celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2004 with the installation of a new spire.

