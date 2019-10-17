Diocese pays $4.4M in abuse compensation to 57 victims

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania diocese has announced a nearly $4.4 million payout to 57 victims of sexual abuse by its clergy and seminarians.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg made the announcement Thursday about the payment through the out-of-court compensation program.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that most dioceses in the state set up similar compensation funds in the wake of a 2018 grand jury report that detailed a seven-decade history of allegations of sexual abuse by members of the clergy and subsequent cover-ups by bishops.

The Greensburg diocese says it paid $4,350,000, averaging out to about $75,000 for each claimant. It was unclear how people applied to the program or how many people were denied.

The diocese includes Westmoreland, Armstrong, Fayette and Indiana counties.

The diocese says six other claims have remained unresolved since they unveiled the program in February.