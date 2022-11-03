Diocese of Stockton will hold Mass in Modesto for victims of violence

The Diocese of Stockton will hold a Mass at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Modesto next week for victims of violence.

Anyone affected by an act of violence is invited to participate in the Mass at 6 p.m. Nov. 10 at the 1200 Maze Blvd. church.

The Most Rev. Myron J. Cotta, bishop of Stockton, will preside at the Mass.

“The true God does not sanction a community created through violence; the Kingdom of God is a society grounded in forgiveness, peace, justice and identification with the victim,” Cotta said in a press release.

Also attending is Deacon Fidel Carrillo Jr., coordinator of the Diocese’s Restorative Justice Program.

According to the press release, the program “seeks to offer a journey toward well-being that victims, offenders, and members of the greater community can experience.”

To learn more, visit the diocese’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/StocktonDiocese, and click on events.