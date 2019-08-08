Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Insiders Have Been Selling

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.'

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Diodes

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the CEO, President & Director, Keh-Shew Lu, sold US$941k worth of shares at a price of US$33.70 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$37.67). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 2.3% of Keh-Shew Lu's holding.

We note that in the last year insiders divested 107k shares for a total of US$3.8m. Diodes insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

I will like Diodes better if I see some big insider buys.

Diodes Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Diodes shares. Specifically, insiders ditched US$730k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does Diodes Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Diodes insiders own about US$90m worth of shares. That equates to 4.8% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Diodes Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Diodes stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look to the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Diodes makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales.