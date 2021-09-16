Is Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Potentially Undervalued?

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Diodes’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

View our latest analysis for Diodes

Is Diodes still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 13% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Diodes today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $108.58, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Diodes’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Diodes look like?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 60% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Diodes. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in DIOD’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DIOD, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Diodes, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Diodes, and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Diodes, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

