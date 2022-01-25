Dior celebrates Indian embroidery in 2022 haute couture collection

Dior celebrates the craft of Indian art and embroidery for the fashion house's spring/summer 2022 haute couture collection, presented in Paris, with works of young Indian women being incorporated into the collection.

