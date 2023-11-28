Dior relaunches Baby Dior brand with skin care line for infants, including $230 ‘scented water’

Babies R Us but they’re also getting accustomed to the finer things in life — that is if Dior has a say in the matter.

The luxury French fashion giant has relaunched its Baby Dior brand with a buzzy new skin care line designed for infants.

With containers bottled in baby-friendly colors such as pastel shades of green, purple and pink, the products are reportedly being touted as “a complete skincare line for little ones.”

The four-piece collection includes a cleansing foam for $95, a moisturizer for the face and body retailing at $115, and a “scented water” to be sold for $230. (Several of the brand’s most popular fragrances for adults sell for less.)

A throwback to the brand’s infant fragrance line that originally launched in 1970, the revival is the brainchild of Dior’s creative director of perfume Francis Kurkdjian and Baby Dior’s artistic director Cordelia de Castellane.

“When I joined Dior in October 2022, one of the projects I had in mind was revisiting Baby Dior,” Kurkdjian told WWD. “Christian Dior evoked his childhood many times as a very happy and joyful period of his life. The scent and the baby care line were discontinued, and I was eager to bring it back to life as a tribute.”

The new scented water, dubbed Bonne Étoile, is labeled as an “eau de senteur” — a perfume with a low concentration of essential oils. It boasts notes of pear, eglantine and musk, with 98% of its ingredients said to stem from natural origins with no alcohol.