The Dip in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

TipRanks
·5 min read

Successful market investing is all about finding opportunities, and buying into the right stocks at low prices. The only real ‘trick’ to navigating the market is recognizing those opportunities, since ‘low prices’ is a relative concept, not an absolute. A low price for a famously expensive stock like Amazon will still be in the thousands, while a low price for an obscure penny stock may be less than one dollar.

A look at stock charts will help to find companies whose shares are trading at a discount. It’s a recognized strategy, and every investor knows about ‘buying the dip’ and using a current low in a stock’s trading price as a point of entry.

With this in mind, we scoured the TipRanks database and picked out 2 names which have been pinpointed by those in the know as representing a buying opportunity. Both are trading at relative low prices, and that comes with substantial upside potential. Let's take a closer look.

Opportunity Financial (OPFI)

Let’s start in the fintech sector, where Opportunity Financial, or OppFi, provides a credit access platform for consumer use. Customers can download the app to their smartphone, and access credit through a completely digital process, with fast applications, fair and transparent decisions, and quality customer service. Among the services offered are loans and payroll-linked credit.

OppFi bases its business model on the large population – estimated at 60 million – of consumers who have difficulty accessing traditional sources of credit. These are people with regular work, but minimal savings and occasional financial emergencies that tap what resources they do have. OppFi’s ‘target customer’ has an annual income less than $50K.

The need for credit in OppFi’s target population is apparent from the company’s growth numbers. OppFi reported an 84% year-over-year growth in net originations during Q2, and a 28% yoy gain in revenue. It was a solid performance for a company that only went public this past July.

That move to the public markets was accomplished via a SPAC merger. OppFi entered into a business combination with FG New America Acquisition, a special purpose acquisition company, and the OPFI ticker started trading on July 21. Since then, however, the shares have dropped by 22%.

That drop opens up the opportunity for investors, according to D.A. Davidson analyst Christopher Brendler.

“With the stock reaching a new low [concurrent with] encouraging 2Q results, we see a compelling buying opportunity as the stock is now ridiculously cheap. We project OppFi to grow revenue 112% and EPS 98% (2020A-2022E) yet the stock now trades under 10x 2022E EPS,” Brendler opined.

In line with this view, Brendler rates OPFI shares a Buy, along with a $14 price target. Investors could be sitting on gains of ~72%, should Brendler’s forecast play out over the coming months. (To watch Brendler’s track record, click here)

This newly public stock has attracted some positive attention from Wall Street, with 3 Buy recommendations giving it a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating. The shares are trading for $8.10, and their $13.83 average price target implies ~70% upside potential for the coming year. (See OPFI stock analysis on TipRanks)

Scorpio Tanker (STNG)

Now let’s shift gears, and enter the world of international shipping. Scorpio Tanker is a shipping company in the oil and petrochemical business, operating a fleet of ocean-going tanker vessels in the Handymax, MR, and LR1 and LR2 size ranges. The MR and LR ships are commonly used general purpose oil tankers, and will carry both crude oil and refined products. They are capable of operating in most ports around the world – but Scorpio also operates a large number of smaller Handymax vessels, giving it access to small ports as well.

The economic reopening, and the resumption of much trade, was positive for Scorpio, as investors turned bullish on shipping generally with the resumption of the global carrying trade. The company saw its share price rise steadily through the first half of this year, peaking in late June. Since then, the stock has pulled back by 38%.

That pullback has come as Scorpio reported a difficult second quarter. The company saw a net EPS loss of 97 cents, compared to the per-share profit of $2.40 reported in the year-ago quarter. Revenue came in at $139.4 million, down from $346.2 million in 2Q20. The losses, and the fall in revenue, reflect a lag inherent in shipping and supply chains; that is, orders placed don’t get sent out immediately. It is one reason why, even though economies are reopening, the shipping industry is facing headwinds.

H.C. Wainwright analyst Magnus Fyhr remains unfazed, and notes that the tanker company is in a sound position to take advantage of an improving shipping environment later this year.

"...we believe a global economic recovery and rising vaccination rates should increase mobility levels and support stronger global oil demand in 2H21. In fact, following two months of decline, oil demand surged by an estimated 3.2 mb/d to 96.8 mb/d in June, with 2H21 on course to rise 4.6 mb/d versus 1H21 levels, to 98.7 mb/d," Fyhr noted.

The analyst continued, "With product tanker fundamentals starting to improve, we believe asset values should continue to strengthen and that an improving liquidity position should address any balance-sheet concerns. As a result, we continue to like STNG as a product tanker pure play and believe the recent pullback has created an attractive buying opportunity."

Based on the above, Fyhr rates STNG shares a Buy, and his $28 price target implies an upside of ~89% this year. (To watch Fyhr’s track record, click here)

As for the rest of the Street, STNG has been assigned 5 Buys, 1 Hold and 2 Sells. This translates to a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The average price target lands at $21.88, and represents upside potential of ~47%. (See STNG stock analysis on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Jim Cramer is recommending. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, has made a name for himself in the finance world over […]

  • Raymond James Goes Bargain Hunting; Offers 3 Stocks to Buy

    Now that the second quarter earnings are mostly in, we can sift through the result to find stocks that are primed for gains in the second half. In a note from Raymond James, strategist Tavis McCourt has stared the sorting process. McCourt introduces the firm's picks, noting: “We highlight... stocks/subject areas where stock reactions ran materially counter to Raymond James analyst opinion during 2Q21 earnings season so far. We suspect these names are a good hunting ground for further study as Au

  • What stocks and sectors will benefit from the infrastructure bill?

    What assets are set to score a boost after the Senate on Tuesday passed a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure package with broad bipartisan support Tuesday, putting it on track to possibly be passed by the House and be signed into law by President Joe Biden?

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Have a $1 Trillion Market Cap by 2040

    Let's give credit where it's due: Only a handful of companies have a market cap above $1 trillion. Two that come to mind are Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). As of this writing, the former has a market cap of $117.6 billion, and the latter stands at $193.2 billion.

  • 3 Stocks That Will Shape the Future of Technology

    The pace of technological change will only accelerate. Here are three stocks to help you take advantage.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Dow Jones Futures: $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill Lifts Dow, S&P 500 To Highs As Micron Hits Growth; IPOs Upstart, FuboTV Are Big Earnings Movers

    Micron hit growth but steel, financials and more led the S&P 500 to a new high as the Senate OK's a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. IPOs Upstart, FuboTV are earnings movers.

  • 10 Best EV Materials Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best EV materials stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best EV Materials Stocks to Buy. The increase in demand for electric vehicles (EVs) around the world over the past few years has also given a […]

  • Soccer GOAT Lionel Messi has officially joined Paris Saint-Germain in arguably the sport's biggest signing ever

    The former Barcelona captain is heading to Paris following his dramatic departure from the Spanish side last week.

  • Barron’s Best: Moderna, Oracle, and 3 More Stock Picks That Have Trounced the Market This Year

    We're far from perfect, and we'll gladly admit when our calls go wrong, but we also don't mind bragging just a little bit when they go right.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Regardless of What Happens With the Delta Variant

    Although it's troubling to see COVID-19 case numbers rise due to the delta variant, that doesn't mean you need to drastically reconfigure your portfolio to maximize your returns under the current conditions. Plenty of growth stocks are safe bets to generate great numbers over the long haul, regardless of what happens with COVID-19 in the next year or two. Three stocks that can be solid investments to hang on to for years, possibly even decades, are DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and FedEx (NYSE: FDX).

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Earnings Results?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Moderna’s stock price is ‘ridiculous,’ says BofA analyst

    Shares of Moderna Inc. have so much that the biotechnology company's valuation is "unjustifiable on a fundamental basis," said analyst Geoff Meacham on Tuesday, as his analysis suggests the stock could fall more than 75% from current levels.

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Continue to Wait for CPI

    The S&P 500 has gone back and forth during the course of the trading session on Tuesday as we continue to pay close attention to the inflationary concerns.

  • Flying soon? Here are 7 protective items to have as delta continues to spread

    Stay protected while flying with essential items like protective face masks, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes and more.

  • Why Nucor Stock Popped 10% to All-Time High

    Nucor is a cyclical and predictable stock, so a rally this big in one day's time is a pretty rare feat and can only be triggered by some really big news. Today, indeed, was one such day for Nucor as not one, but two massive developments sent the stock flying through the roof. As early as June, I picked Nucor as one of the best stocks to buy under President Joe Biden in anticipation of a bipartisan agreement on his ambitious infrastructure bill.

  • Planning to retire? Here’s a list of at least 14 things to account for first

    Retirement requires an enormous amount of planning, affecting not only how much money to put aside for old age but how to spend and maintain it. Retirement Tip of the Week: When planning for retirement, especially if you plan to retire soon, make a list of expenses you expect to have — as well as any other variables that will affect your financial picture. Anything can happen in retirement, especially since for many of us this chapter of life could span decades.

  • Why Former NYSE Trader Bought Coinbase, AMD and Moderna Stock Tuesday Morning

    Veteran trader David Green was back live trading on Benzinga Monday morning, and the long-time trader made some moves. Green pointed out the strong trend of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) Tuesday morning. The stock opened slightly higher than Monday’s close, at around $486 per share. The stock quickly reversed and dropped down to the $456 level, before coming back up. Green put a limit order in to buy the dip on Moderna’s stock. “$462, Moderna guys,” Green said in his live trading room. “We’re down

  • What Is A Dividend? Plus The 5 Best Dividend Stocks Now

    What is a dividend and which companies have the best-yielding dividends? Read on for a primer on how best to approach this method of investing.

  • AT&T Inc. (T): Were Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

    Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors’ consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out […]