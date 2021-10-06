Diplo may face criminal charges over sexual misconduct allegations, claims report

American EDM artist Diplo might face criminal charges over sexual misconduct claims filed by an unidentified 25-year-old woman.

The Los Angeles city attorney’s office told BuzzFeed News that it is considering charges of invasion of privacy, and intentionally giving someone a sexually transmitted infection.

The investigation into the 42-year-old DJ, whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz, comes from a report filed in October 2020.

The artist is accused of allegedly recording sexually explicit videos without the consent of the other party, distributing them without permission, and knowingly infecting the claimant of chlamydia.

The Independent has contacted Diplo’s representatives for comment.

“We are reviewing the referral and have no further comment at this time,” Rob Wilcox, a spokesman for the LA city attorney told the outlet.

Diplo performing during the 2020 Adult Video News Awards 2020 (Getty Images)

Diplo has vehemently denied all allegations in the past.

In November 2020, the unidentified woman sought a restraining order against Diplo, claiming that he distributed “revenge porn” images of her.

High-profile lawyer Lisa Bloom was involved in the case, representing the plaintiff.

At the time, Pitchfork reported that a restraining order request was filed against Diplo in the Los Angeles County superior court on 16 November.

In a statement, a representative said Ms Bloom was “proud to represent a young woman with serious allegations of misconduct against Diplo.”

“We have reviewed her claims, and spoken to several other women,” she said. “We find her to be credible and brave.

Diplo’s lawyer, however, told Pitchfork: “Unfortunately, this individual has been harassing my client and his family for more than a year and has repeatedly refused to stop doing so. To be clear, in no way has my client violated any law.”

“In fact, he has repeatedly made it clear that he wants nothing whatsoever to do with this person—and simply needs her ongoing harassment of his family to end.”

In fact, in December 2020, the DJ himself filed for his own restraining order against the same woman by maintaining his innocence and insisting that it was the alleged victim who had been “harassing” the musician in the first place.

Story continues

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual assault, you can seek confidential support and advice on the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse helpline on 0808 2000 247 or the Rape Crisis national freephone helpline (12-2.30pm and 7-9.30pm every day of the year) on 0808 802 9999.

Read More

Tina Turner sells rights to six-decade music catalogue

Elton John says Young Thug is a better freestyler than Eminem

Adele teases new single ‘Easy on Me’ as she confirms long-awaited comeback

Lady Gaga describes moment Tony Bennett said her name for first time in ‘a long time’

Grimes says she was ‘trolling’ with viral Marx photo and isn’t a communist

Dave Grohl to read CBeebies bedtime story