Diplo responds to sexual misconduct allegations

Diplo, the DJ and producer accused of posting revenge porn, called himself the victim of an "obsessed fan" in a lengthy social media post on Wednesday night.

The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office is now mulling possible criminal charges against Diplo, whose real name is Thomas Wesley, after a woman accused him of distributing sexually explicit videos of her without her consent.

"This is so frustrating and embarrassing," Diplo wrote in the Instagram post. "I am not this person and I won't be extorted by anyone no matter how stinging the press can be."

Los Angeles prosecutors on Tuesday said they were "reviewing allegations that stem from an October 2020 police report" made about Wesley.

A 25-year-old woman accused the performer of recording "sexually explicit videos of her without her permission, distributing at least one without her consent," according to prosecutors.

“We are reviewing the referral and have no further comment at this time,” said Ivor Pine, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles City Attorney's office.

A representative and attorney for Diplo did not immediately respond to NBC's request for comment.

In his post, Diplo said he had consensual sex with the woman, who he accuses of stalking him.

"She was an obsessed fan of mine, and after I relinquished all contact with her, it appears that her only purpose in life has been to disrupt my work, my business, harass me and my close friends and attack me and threaten my family," he wrote.

"Eventually it got too much to handle and I stopped contact with her when I realized he had started to become obsessed with me," he wrote. "It began a nightmare of almost three years of her harassing and threatening me, my family and my friends."

A lawyer for the woman could not be reached for comment on Thursday.