Diplo sells Hollywood Hills home for more than he asked
Diplo’s Hollywood Hills home was a hit. After listing the four-story perch for $2.695 million last month, he just sold the place for $2.805 million, finding a buyer in five days.
The Grammy-winning DJ, whose real name is Thomas Pentz, swapped scenic views for space late last year, buying Kid Rock’s Balinese-inspired mansion on 1.5 acres in Malibu for $13.15 million in October.
This place is a bit cozier at 2,500 square feet, but it boasts terraces, decks and patios across the floor plan to take advantage of the hillside setting. Up top, a penthouse suite with walls of glass features a lounge, spa bathroom and private balcony.
The lower levels hold living spaces including a modern kitchen, indoor-outdoor dining room and gallery-like great room with vast white walls and a fireplace.
Down below, there’s a yoga retreat, outdoor meditation space and recording studio with professional sound proofing. A courtyard under string lights overlooks the city below.
Diplo made nearly $400,000 on the deal. Records show he bought the property for $2.425 million in 2016.
In addition to his solo work, Diplo is known for his electronic projects Major Lazer and Jack Ü. The 42-year-old has collaborated with Gwen Stefani, Britney Spears, Madonna, Justin Bieber and Usher and has racked up three Grammys since 2016 with hits that include “Heartless,” “Electricity” and “Where Are Ü Now.”
Eric Lavey of Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing. Katie Crain of Compass represented the buyer.
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.