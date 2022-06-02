Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) insider upped their holding by 208% earlier this year

Insiders were net buyers of Diploma PLC's (LON:DPLM ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Diploma Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CFO & Director Barbara Gibbes bought UK£112k worth of shares at a price of UK£32.56 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£25.72 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Barbara Gibbes.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Diploma Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Based on our data, Diploma insiders have about 0.1% of the stock, worth approximately UK£3.2m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Diploma Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Diploma insiders are doubting the company. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

