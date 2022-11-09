Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) insider upped their holding by 208% earlier this year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Diploma PLC's (LON:DPLM ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Diploma

The insider Barbara Gibbes made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£112k worth of shares at a price of UK£32.56 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£25.56). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Barbara Gibbes was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data suggests Diploma insiders own 0.1% of the company, worth about UK£3.1m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Diploma Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Diploma insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Diploma stock. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

