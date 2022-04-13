Are Diploma PLC's (LON:DPLM) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

Diploma (LON:DPLM) has had a rough three months with its share price down 9.3%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Diploma's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Diploma is:

13% = UK£70m ÷ UK£541m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each £1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made £0.13 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Diploma's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To begin with, Diploma seems to have a respectable ROE. Yet, the fact that the company's ROE is lower than the industry average of 19% does temper our expectations. Although, we can see that Diploma saw a modest net income growth of 7.0% over the past five years. Therefore, the growth in earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently. However, not to forget, the company does have a decent ROE to begin with, just that it is lower than the industry average. So this also provides some context to the earnings growth seen by the company.

We then compared Diploma's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 11% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Diploma fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Diploma Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 53% (or a retention ratio of 47%) for Diploma suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Besides, Diploma has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 48%. Still, forecasts suggest that Diploma's future ROE will rise to 19% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

In total, it does look like Diploma has some positive aspects to its business. While no doubt its earnings growth is pretty decent, we do feel that the reinvestment rate is pretty low. Meaning, the earnings growth number could have been significantly higher, had the company been retaining more of its profits. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

