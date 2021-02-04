'Diplomacy is back': Biden promises to restore ties with allies in dramatic foreign policy shift

Michael Collins, USA TODAY
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden pledged Thursday to herald a new era in U.S. foreign policy, emphasizing the importance of traditional alliances and stressing that engagement with other countries should start with diplomacy rooted in America’s “most cherished democratic values.”

In his first major foreign policy address as president, Biden said that defending freedom, championing opportunity, upholding universal rights and respecting the rule of law are “the grounding wire of our global power” and give the U.S. “an abiding advantage” on the world stage.

“Though many of these values have come under intense pressure in recent years, even pushed to the brink in the last few weeks, the American people are going to merge from this stronger, more determined and better equipped to unite the world in fighting to defend democracy – because we have fought for it ourselves,” he said during a 20-minute speech at the State Department.

Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, warned that the U.S. faces a moment of “accelerating global challenges” – from a pandemic to the climate crisis to nuclear proliferation – all of which he said will be solved only by nations working together.

"We can't do it alone," he said.

President Joe Biden heralded a dramatic shift in U.S. foreign policy during a speech at the State Department on Thursday.

Biden’s speech marked a dramatic shift from the “America First” doctrine pursued by Donald Trump’s administration, which created serious fissures in U.S. relations with among some of its longtime allies.

As a candidate, Biden spoke often about the need to promote democracy around the world while at the same time rebuilding traditional alliances. In office for just two weeks, he already has taken steps to reassert the U.S. leadership role on the world stage by joining the Paris climate accord and the World Health Organization.

But a military coup in Myanmar earlier this week and Russia’s sentencing opposition leader Alexei Navalny to prison for more than two years will test the new administration’s leadership on the world stage.

In his remarks, Biden called on Myanmar's military leaders to relinquish the power it has seized and release the advocates and activists it has detained. He also urged Russia to release Navalny "immediately and without condition."

"Mr. Navalny, like all Russian citizens, is entitled to his rights under the Russian constitution," he said.

Biden also noted that over the past two weeks he has spoken with the leaders of many of the U.S. closest allies, including Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Germany and France, to begin building relationships that he said have atrophied “from four years of neglect and abuse.”

“America’s alliances are among our greatest assets, and leading with diplomacy means standing shoulder to shoulder with our allies and key partners once more,” he said.

But, “leading with diplomacy must also mean engaging our adversaries and our competitors diplomatically where it is in our interest and advances the security of the American people,” he said.

Biden also sought to provide a morale boost to the nation’s civil service employees, who were often under attack by the previous administration. Trump derided many civil services employees as members of what he called “the Deep State,” which he claimed was trying to undermine his presidency.

In separate remarks to State Department employees, Biden stressed that he values their expertise and promised he would always trust them to do their jobs.

“America is back, diplomacy is back,” he said. “You are the center of all that I intend to do. You are the heart of it.”

He added, “I believe in you. We need you badly. I’m going to have your back.”

In another sharp departure from the previous administration, Biden was expected to sign a series of orders that, among other things, will start the process of increasing the number of refugees who are allowed to enter the U.S. and end U.S. support of Saudi-led military operations in Yemen. Trump had resisted efforts to halt the U.S. military’s role in Yemen’s civil war.

A separate memorandum focuses on protecting the rights of LGBTQ individuals across the world, including providing protections to gay and lesbian refugees and asylum seekers.

In his remarks, Biden said reasserting U.S. leadership abroad also requires confronting domestic issues head on, including systemic racism and "the scourge of white supremacy."

The U.S. will compete from a position of strength, he said, by rebuilding back at home, working with allies and partners, renewing its role in international institutions and reclaiming “our credibility and moral authority.”

"With your help," he said, "the United States will lead again, not just by the example of our power, but the power of our example."

Michael Collins covers the White House. Reach him on Twitter @mcollinsNEWS.

