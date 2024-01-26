The Diplomat adds Allison Janney for season 2

The Diplomat has added Allison Janney for a guest role in its second season.

The hit Netflix political thriller, which follows Keri Russell's fictional US ambassador to the UK, debuted last year and was swiftly renewed for a second outing.

The streamer has now confirmed that Oscar-winner Janney will come on board in the role of Vice President Grace Penn.

Of course, the actress is no stranger to political TV, having famously played the role of White House press secretary and chief of staff CJ Cregg on The West Wing.

The Diplomat follows the story of US ambassador Kate Wyler, who finds herself in the middle of an international crisis while also trying to balance her deteriorating marriage to career diplomat Hal (Rufus Sewell).

The show drew impressive ratings from the off, with Netflix reporting that the show attracted 57.48 million viewing hours in its first weekend, while also ranking number one among Netflix's English-language shows in the US.

Speaking upon its renewal in May last year, Netflix's vice president of drama series Jinny Howe said: "Fans around the world are loving every minute of The Diplomat's gripping and propulsive drama, and embracing Keri Russell's powerful performance as Kate Wyler.

"After that jaw-dropping cliffhanger, we can't wait for them to see what the amazing visionary team of Debora Cahn, Janice Williams and Keri Russell have in store for Season 2."

Showrunner Debora Cahn added: "We had such a great time making The Diplomat. And it's a thrill to see how much people are enjoying it."

The Diplomat season one is streaming now on Netflix, while a second outing is on the way.

