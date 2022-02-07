  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biden vows to ‘end’ Nord Stream 2 amid efforts to head off Ukraine crisis: What we know

Joey Garrison and Matthew Brown, USA TODAY
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Olaf Scholz
    Olaf Scholz
    German politician and 9th Federal Chancellor of Germany
  • Emmanuel Macron
    Emmanuel Macron
    President of France
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

Several world leaders lined up Monday to walk a diplomatic tightrope that could mean the difference between war in Ukraine and an uneasy peace there as Russia's menacing actions on the border of its neighbor continued unabated.

In Washington, U.S. President Joe Biden met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House to shore up Western resolve against what they see as Russian aggression. Biden vowed to block a controversial gas pipeline between Russia and Germany if Moscow invades its neighbor.

In Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted his own marquee meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who traveled to Russia on a mission to de-escalate tensions. Putin was back at the Kremlin following his diplomatic foray to get support from China over the weekend during the Winter Olympics.

Western estimates that some 100,000 Russian troops have massed near Ukraine are increasing worries that an offensive could be only days away. At the same time, nations in the NATO military alliance were also shoring up their borders.

More: Will Russia invade Ukraine? Talks, timing, desire for a long fight factor into strategy

Biden, Scholz pledge unity on Russian-Ukraine dispute

Biden and Scholz pledged a unified, forceful response to any Russian attack against Ukraine, including severe sanctions, and the two leaders dismissed questions about divisions in the alliance. .

"If Russia makes a choice to further invade Ukraine, we are jointly ready and all of NATO is ready," Biden said at a press conference following a bilateral meeting between the two leaders. "We're in agreement that it cannot be business as usual if Russia further invades.”

Biden and Scholz, the new German leader, met at the White House Monday for the first time as Russia continues to build up its military presence at the Ukraine border.

“We cannot remain silent on that,” Scholz said. “We see the number of Russian troops along the Ukrainian border. And that is a serious threat to the European security..”

Biden says Nord Stream 2 will 'end' if Russia invades Ukraine

Biden said the U.S. would stymie Nord Stream 2, a natural gas pipeline built to carry Russian natural gas to Germany, should Moscow invade Ukraine.

The pipeline has been a flashpoint between the two countries, with Washington arguing it will give Moscow significant leverage over Europe. When asked to comment on Nord Stream 2, Scholz did not commit to ending the project immediately but he did not contradict Biden’s stance.

“There will be no longer a Nord Stream 2, we will bring an end to it,” Biden said when asked about the pipeline. Biden didn’t outline what steps the U.S. would take to stop the pipeline.

"I promise you, we will be able to do it,” Biden said.

Scholz said that Germany has prepared “necessary sanctions” against Russia that will be “severe” and “far-reaching” should Putin decide to invade Ukraine. Scholz stressed that NATO “will act together” in response to any attack.

Biden also pushed back on a question from the German media asking whether the U.S. doubted Berlin's reliability.

“He has the complete trust of the United States. Germany is one of our most important allies in the world,” Biden said when asked if Germany’s tacit continuation of Nord Stream 2 undermines trust in the alliance. Scholz called the alliance a “very strong, unbreakable relationship.”

Macron aims for breakthrough in Moscow, Kyiv

Putin and Macron met for hours in Moscow at the same time Biden and Scholz spoke at the White House.

Putin described his lengthy talks with Macron at the Kremlin as businesslike. He said the U.S. and its NATO allies have ignored Moscow’s demands for security guarantees.

Russia views NATO’s expansion eastward to Russia's border as a violation of the security principles of international agreements, and Putin has scoffed at Western assurances that it is a defensive alliance that doesn’t threaten Russia.

Russia has denied any plans to attack its neighbor but demands that the U.S. and its allies bar Ukraine and other former Soviet nations from joining NATO, halt weapons deployments there and roll back NATO forces from Eastern Europe. Washington and NATO reject those demands.

Macron will also travel to Kyiv on Tuesday. His priority is simple — "dialogue with Russia and de-escalation."

Related: German chancellor visits White House at crucial moment for European integrity

Macron's essential challenge is making sure things don't get worse on the ground "before building confidence gestures and mechanisms." In an interview with the French newspaper Journal du Dimanche, Macron said Putin might make Ukraine only a means to achieve a bigger goal.

"The geopolitical objective of Russia today is clearly not Ukraine, but to clarify the rules of cohabitation with NATO and the EU," Macron said. Even if Ukraine's security cannot be a bargaining chip, Macron said, "it is also legitimate for Russia to pose the question of its own security."

France, Germany resume tandem work on Ukraine

France and Germany have worked in tandem before. Seven years ago, they were essential in creating a peace deal for eastern Ukraine in a bid to end fighting between Ukrainian government forces and Russia-backed separatists that erupted in 2014 following the Russian annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula.

Ukrainian officials have called that peace deal unworkable and divisive, but it did tamper down the fighting.

Germany has been criticized for being slow and halfhearted in its approach to the Ukraine crisis, but on Monday, Europe's economic juggernaut was moving on different fronts.

More: How the Nord Stream 2 pipeline became a bargaining chip in the crisis between Russia and Ukraine

As Scholz was getting ready for his meeting with Biden, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had meetings scheduled in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and is set to visit the "line of contact" with pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday.

Germany's show of solidarity comes amid tensions over Berlin's refusal to send weapons to Ukraine. Yet Baerbock said that "we stand — without ifs or buts — by the territorial integrity of the country and at the side of the people in Ukraine."

Baerbock added that "together, we will react with hard and very concrete measures to any further Russian aggression against Ukraine."

To show that the Franco-German diplomatic effort is far from over, Scholz will meet Macron and their Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda to discuss the Ukraine crisis on Tuesday.

That will allow the three leaders to compare notes from Scholz's trip to Washington and Macron's trip to Russia and Ukraine.

More: U.S. infantry troops arrive in Poland; officials say Russia nearly ready for invasion

Germany may boost troops in eastern Europe

Germany is also mulling sending more troops to Lithuania, potentially reinforcing its presence on NATO's eastern flank. Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht has raised the possibility ahead of Scholz's meeting with Biden.

The German leader is due to receive on Thursday the leaders of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, the three Baltic states who specifically feel the heat from Moscow, before traveling to Ukraine and Russia next week. Germany has led a NATO battlegroup in Lithuania for the past five years.

A few dozen elite U.S troops and equipment were seen landing Sunday in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, following Biden's orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Hundreds more infantry troops of the 82nd Airborne Division are still expected to arrive at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport, 56 miles from Poland's border with Ukraine.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden vows to end Nord Stream 2 if Russia invades Ukraine: What we know

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden: No Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia invades

    President Joe Biden said Monday “there will no longer be Nord Stream 2," a crucial European gas pipeline, if Russia further invades Ukraine with “tanks or troops." (Feb. 7)

  • Biden Threatens to End Nord Stream 2 If Russia Invades Ukraine

    President Biden said Monday that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany will not go forward if Russia invades Ukraine.

  • Spirit, Frontier, and Peloton Talk: Why Deals Are Soaring.

    Pent-up demand for acquisitions and pockets full of cash are driving expectations for a blockbuster M&A year.

  • IRS to end use of facial recognition to identify taxpayers

    The IRS said Monday it will suspend the use of facial recognition technology to authenticate people who create online accounts after the practice was criticized by privacy advocates and lawmakers.

  • Houston Texans name Lovie Smith as head coach

    An official announcement from the team is expected Monday and Lovie Smith could be introduced as early as Tuesday morning.

  • Putin, Macron Wrap Up Six Hours of Talks: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Standing alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Washington, President Joe Biden said the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will not go forward if Russia invades Ukraine. It was the latest in a series of diplomatic talks meant to defuse tensions over Moscow’s military buildup near Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,

  • US intel reveals fears among Russian officials about cost of Ukraine invasion: report

    Russian officials have expressed fears that an invasion of Ukraine could prove to be more difficult and costly than Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders realize, according to intelligence intercepted by the U.S., a CNN report states. CNN cited four people familiar with the intelligence in reporting on the fears within the Russian government. "In the assessments we see it is clear some people on the [Russian] defense side are not...

  • U.S. envoy says returning to Vienna in hope of reviving Iran nuclear pact

    U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley on Sunday said he would soon return to Vienna for the next round of talks on returning to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, insisting it could still be revived. The Biden administration has been trying to revive the deal, which lifted sanctions against Tehran in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear activities until former President Donald Trump pulled Washington out in 2018. Iran later breached many of the deal's nuclear restrictions and kept pushing well beyond them.

  • Western Ukraine Is Preparing For An Influx Of Refugees If War With Russia Breaks Out

    People and companies are beginning to seek a safe haven in Ukraine’s west, close to NATO troops and EU nations. Even the US Embassy in Kyiv is considering the move.View Entire Post ›

  • Putin hails French efforts to 'resolve question of security in Europe'

    Russian President Vladimir Putin hails France's efforts to strengthen European security as he hosts French President Emmanuel Macron in Moscow.

  • Ben & Jerry’s thinks NATO should chill a little over Ukraine

    Ben & Jerry's wants US troops to stay home instead of heading to Eastern Europe, where Russia is menacing Ukraine. The ice cream company has a long record of advocating against NATO's presence in Europe.

  • NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico Returning To U.S. From Beijing Earlier Than Planned; Will Cover Super Bowl From L.A. And Remainder Of Olympics From Stamford

    NBC’s primetime Olympics host will return to the U.S. from Beijing after Monday night’s broadcast, earlier than was originally planned. Tirico made the announcement at the end of Sunday’s broadcast. He will host Wednesday and Thursday shows from Stamford, CT, where NBC Sports is headquarters. Because of Covid concerns, the network sent only a limited […]

  • Murkowski: 'It can be uncomfortable' not to align 'with what the party is saying'

    Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) on Sunday said "it can be uncomfortable" to not align with her own political party during a discussion about the Republican National Committee's resolution characterizing the Capitol riot as "legitimate political discourse."During an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union," co-anchor Jake Tapper asked Murkowski about the RNC's resolution censuring GOP Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) for...

  • Biden meets with German chancellor amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

    President Joe Biden is hosting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House. They are expected to discuss the increasing threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • White House record boxes recovered at Trump's Mar-a-Lago: report

    The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) retrieved multiple White House record boxes last month that were improperly kept at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago property, The Washington Post reported.The boxes reportedly contained important records of communication, gifts and letters from world leaders, which, according to the Post, is a violation of the Presidential Records Act.The newspaper added that the boxes retrieved from...

  • Why the RNC's Embrace of Trump and the January Sixers Will Backfire

    It was entirely natural for Washingtonians to have spent a good bit of their weekend gaslighting themselves, questioning whether the Republican National Committee had actually passed a resolution on Friday to censure two House members for participating in the congressional investigation of a failed insurrection plot on Jan. 6 of last year. The RNC voted on Friday to censure Cheney and Kinzinger for accepting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s invitation to join a House panel looking into the events that led to and took place during the siege of the Capitol for the first time since the Brits set fire to it in 1814.

  • Opinion: Donald Trump, rattled by investigations, turns to 'stuff of dictators'

    Retired University of Iowa law professor: The former president called for supporters to intimidate criminal justice processes.

  • Ex-Israeli, Palestinian negotiators propose confederation

    Former Israeli and Palestinian peace negotiators have drawn up a new proposal for a two-state confederation that they hope will offer a way forward after a decade-long stalemate in Mideast peace efforts. The plan calls for an independent state of Palestine in most of the West Bank, Gaza and east Jerusalem, territories Israel seized in the 1967 Mideast war. Israel and Palestine would have separate governments but coordinate at a very high level on security, infrastructure and other issues that affect both populations.

  • Putin says some of Macron's ideas could form basis to move forward

    Russian President Vladimir Putin described Monday's talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in the Kremlin as useful, substantive and business-like, and said that some of Macron's ideas could form a basis for further joint steps. The French leader travelled to Moscow for talks amid an East-West standoff over a Russian military buildup near Ukraine and a Kremlin campaign for security "guarantees" from Washington that would include a halt to NATO expansion. In a joint news conference after the talks, Putin said that a number of Macron's ideas concerning security were realistic and that the two would talk again once Macron had travelled to Kyiv to meet Ukraine's leadership.

  • Conservative National Review Calls GOP 'Morally Repellent' For Latest Jan. 6 Response

    Calling the action of the Jan. 6 rioters "legitimate political discourse" is “political malpractice of the highest order coming from people whose entire job is politics."