How a Diplomatic Spat Shook up Biden's First Day in the U.K.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brian Bennett
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
UK Prime Minister Meets With US President Ahead Of The G7 Summit
UK Prime Minister Meets With US President Ahead Of The G7 Summit

CARBIS BAY, ENGLAND - JUNE 10: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks with U.S. President Joe Biden during their meeting, ahead of the G7 summit, at Carbis Bay Hotel, on June 10, 2021 near St Ives, England. UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, will host leaders from the USA, Japan, Germany, France, Italy and Canada at the G7 Summit that begins on Friday, June 11 2021. (Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Credit - Getty Images—2021 Getty Images

President Joe Biden’s first full day of his eight-day overseas tour got off to a wobbly start as a diplomatic row between the U.S. and U.K. over trade inspections in Northern Ireland erupted into public view—just as Biden was preparing to sit down with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The two leaders wanted the day to be focused on their renewal of the 80-year-old Atlantic Charter that codifies the countries’ long-standing alliance. Instead, a British news report that the U.S.’s top diplomat in the U.K. delivered a pointed rebuke over how Johnson’s government is handling Brexit in Northern Ireland hung over the meeting.

At issue is the Biden Administration’s concern that the U.K.’s treatment of Brexit negotiations with the E.U. on border inspections between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland could destabilize the troubled border and test the foundations of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement. That agreement ended three decades of fighting in Northern Ireland between largely Protestant unionists who want to stay with the U.K. and Catholic nationalists wanting to be part of the Republic of Ireland.

The message delivered by the U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Yael Lempert before Biden’s arrival in the U.K. was not a démarche, or formal diplomatic rebuke from Biden, as was reported, according to a White House official, but a laying out of long-standing U.S. concerns. White House officials said Biden wants to ensure that Brexit trade negotiations between the U.K. and the E.U. do not threaten the Good Friday Agreement or the two-decades of progress stabilizing the border, and that Biden planned to bring that up in his meeting with Johnson.

Biden did not, however, go into his meeting with Johnson planning to be “confrontational or adversarial,” a senior administration told reporters before the two leaders met. Biden “came merely to communicate what he believes very, very deeply about peace in Northern Ireland, about the priority the United States places on that, about the priority Joe Biden places on that,” the official said.

The two leaders showed no sign of tension on June 10 as they walked, each holding hands with their wives, Jill Biden and Carrie Johnson, along a deck in Carbis Bay at the southwestern tip of England. Minutes later, the two leaders walked into a meeting room overlooking the waters of St. Ives Bay and reviewed a display of historical documents and photographs from the signing of the original Atlantic Charter in August 1941.

When they sat down, a table made from a tree stump between them, Biden said he’s visited Johnson’s “great country” many times, but this was his first time as President, and that he was “thrilled” to be there and “thrilled” to meet Johnson’s wife. “I told the Prime Minister we have something in common: We both married way above our station,” Biden said, smiling. Johnson played along. “I’m not going to disagree with the President on that or indeed on anything else, I think, either, likely,” Johnson said. “I think we are so generally agreed, Joe, we could probably do this in public.” Aides then proceeded to firmly push reporters from the room.

Biden often reflects on his dearly held Irish roots and has sometimes been critical of British history on Ireland. During his first press conference as President in March, Biden had pointed words about British colonial rule there. Talking about how he understands why immigrants flee home, Biden said his family migrated to the U.S. to get away from brutal British actions in Ireland. “When my great-grandfather got on a coffin ship in the Irish Sea, expectation was, was he going to live long enough on that ship to get to the United States of America?” Biden said. “But they left because of what the Brits had been doing— they were in real, real trouble.”

In public, at least, Biden seemed to be willing to set those sentiments aside in Carbis Bay. After their private 90 minute discussion, Biden said he and Johnson had a “very productive meeting” that “revitalized” the Atlantic Charter to address the key issues of the age, including climate change, cyber security, and the global pandemic. “We affirmed the special relationship—that is not said lightly—the special relationship between our people,” Biden said, launching into U.S. plans to take a leading role in helping other countries vaccinate their populations and contain the coronavirus.

Johnson also downplayed any tensions over Brexit and Northern Ireland. “One thing we all absolutely want to do—and that is to uphold the Belfast Good Friday Agreement,” Johnson told reporters after talking to Biden, “and make sure that we keep the balance of the peace process going. That’s absolutely common ground, and I’m absolutely optimistic that we can do that.”

Both leaders will attend the G7 Summit on Friday and through the weekend, which brings together seven of the world’s largest economies—the U.K., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the U.S.—, as well as India, South Korea and Australia, to discuss points of cooperation. (India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend meetings over video as India grapples with its large numbers of COVID-19 cases.) Getting a handle on the global pandemic is a major thrust of this year’s G7 Summit, and Biden has framed his effort there as trying to demonstrate that the world’s democracies can solve tough problems at a moment when autocratic governments have grown more influential.

Recommended Stories

  • Bidens and Johnsons bump elbows outside G-7 venue

    US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met for the first time Thursday ahead of the G7 summit in England. Biden hopes to reassure European allies the U.S. is a reliable partner again. (June 10)

  • Biden to warn Boris Johnson not to mess with the EU over Northern Ireland

    U.S. president Joe Biden is expected to tell U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson in a bilateral meeting on Thursday that he should settle a post-Brexit dispute with the EU on Northern Ireland or risk a flare up of intra-Irish tensions.

  • U.S., UK leaders expected to work to reopen travel -UK statement

    U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are expected to agree to work to open up travel between the two countries "as soon as possible," the British government said in a statement late on Wednesday. Biden, who arrived in England on Wednesday for his first overseas trip as president, will meet with Johnson in Cornwall on Thursday ahead of a meeting of the leaders of the Group of Seven advanced economies that begins Friday, the statement said. Reuters reported on Tuesday that the Biden administration was forming expert working groups with Britain, Canada, Mexico and the European Union to determine how best to safely restart travel after 15 months of pandemic restrictions.

  • The World Now Has a Fifth Ocean

    National Geographic has formally recognized a fifth major ocean, the Southern Ocean, whose cold currents encircle Antarctica. The post The World Now Has a Fifth Ocean appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Senate confirms Zahid Quraishi as first Muslim American federal judge

    The Senate voted 81-16 on Thursday to confirm Zahid Quraishi as the U.S. District Judge for the District of New Jersey.Why it matters: The vote makes Quraishi, the son of immigrants from Pakistan, the first Senate-confirmed Muslim American to serve as a federal judge and President Biden's third judicial nominee to be approved by the chamber.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBackground: Quraishi was a military prosecutor and achiev

  • Israel president appeals to Prince Charles to allow girl, 2, to be treated in Middle East

    No action can improve the girl’s condition, High Court rules

  • DOJ says it can defend exemption to anti-LGBTQ discrimination laws for religious schools

    The Justice Department said in a court filing this week it is capable of defending an exemption in federal law allowing federally-funded religious schools to discriminate against LGBTQ students.Why it matters: The DOJ is beholden to defending federal laws, but the filing, which initially said the department could "vigorously" defend the exemption, angered some LGBTQ advocates who said it conflicted with the Biden administration's pledge to protect LGBTQ rights. Stay on top of the latest market t

  • Sixers vs. Hawks: Doc Rivers 'ripped' bench at halftime of Game 2, George Hill says

    According to George Hill, Doc Rivers wasn't at all worried about his Game 2 halftime message being too harsh. By Noah Levick

  • Man dies after being struck by lightning on South Jersey golf course

    A 70-year-old man died after he was struck by lightning while on a New Jersey golf course on Wednesday afternoon.

  • Iran judiciary chief stages 1st campaign rally despite virus

    Iran's leading presidential candidate staged a mass rally in the country's southeast that drew thousands of supporters, sparking controversy Thursday as the first such gathering amid the raging coronavirus pandemic that has largely halted traditional election campaigning. Ebrahim Raisi, Iran's hard-line judiciary chief, toured the oil-rich southwestern Khuzestan province and addressed some 5,000 supporters at a sprawling football stadium in the city of Ahvaz late on Wednesday.

  • Senator Warren's wealth tax might prevent billionaires from paying nearly nothing in taxes – but it's probably not constitutional

    Jeff Bezos paid no taxes in some years despite gaining billions in wealth. AP Photo/Patrick SemanskyA new report that shows America’s biggest billionaires paid barely any income tax from 2014 to 2018 has revived talk of a wealth tax – such as the one proposed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren. The report from ProPublica – which based its findings on a trove of tax records submitted by an anonymous source – found that investor Warren Buffett paid US$23.7 million in taxes on $125 million in reported income

  • GOP Guv Stokes Wacky Far-Right Fantasy of Biden Land Grab

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyNebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is on a statewide speaking tour to denounce what he and some far-right allies are portraying as an outrageous intrusion by the Biden administration: a conservation program that he says will seize lands from local control.There’s one problem: The program proposes nothing of the sort, and its chief opponents are not local at all. They include a Texas-based organization whose most vocal associates—including one who met

  • Nancy Pelosi rebukes Ilhan Omar for tweet on Israel, Hamas and Taliban

    Omar’s tweet stoked controversy for appearing to equate the actions of democracies and groups that engage in terrorism On Thursday Omar did clarify her remarks, saying she was not making ‘a moral comparison between Hamas and the Taliban and the US’ and Israel and was ‘in no way equating terrorist organizations with democratic countries’. Photograph: Nicholas Pfosi/Reuters The House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, issued a rebuke of Ilhan Omar on Thursday, after the outspoken Minnesota congresswoman said

  • El Salvador is luring bitcoin fans while Salvadorans are seeking asylum

    After El Salvador became the first country to accept bitcoin as legal tender, cryptocurrency enthusiasts on Twitter were ready to hype the country as the world's next tech hub.

  • U.S., Taiwan officials discuss trade, plan meeting 'in coming weeks'-USTR

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai discussed trade and investment issues with Taiwan minister John Deng on Thursday and agreed to convene a meeting of the countries' Trade And Investment Framework Agreement Council "in coming weeks", Tai's office said in a statement. Taiwan had been "cautiously optimistic" about resuming stalled high level trade talks with Washington this year after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken signaled a possible resumption on Monday. Taiwan has long angled for a free trade deal with the United States, but trade and investment talks between the two have been stalled since the Obama administration.

  • As mystery over 'Havana Syndrome' lingers, a new concern emerges

    U.S. officials are concerned that foreign adversaries may exploit energy-emitting devices to harm Americans now that they’re suspected of causing debilitating symptoms.

  • Halogen bulbs to be banned in UK from September

    Fluorescent lights will also be phased out

  • The hotel Biden and G7 leaders are meeting in is the worst in the area, TripAdvisor said. Recent building work has enraged guests and environmentalists.

    Tripadvisor reviewers complained that construction work for the G7 leaders' meeting rooms has ruined their stay. An expert called it an "odd" choice.

  • Matt Gaetz, who is under FBI investigation, questions FBI director about Covid conspiracies

    Republican congressman at centre of alleged sex trafficking and obstruction probe questions agency chief while sitting on committee that oversees it

  • ‘The special relationship continues’: Jill Biden praises Carrie Johnson as Biden quips he and Boris married ‘above our stations’

    ‘It’s a thrill to be here. I’m thrilled to meet your wife,’ US president tells British prime minister