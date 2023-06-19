A diplomatic tango with China

Antony Blinken's trip to China marks the first visit to the country for a U.S. secretary of state in five years. Also in the news: At least five people were killed in shootings over the weekend and Wyndham Clark has claimed his first major golf championship at the U.S. Open.

What's it going to take to improve US-China relations?

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese President Xi Jinping as he wrapped up a two-day high-stakes visit to Beijing aimed at easing soaring tensions between the countries.

In earlier meetings between Blinken and senior Chinese officials, the two sides expressed willingness to talk but showed little inclination to bend from hardened positions on disagreements ranging from trade to Taiwan.

The meeting came as the U.S.-China relationship has continued to be dogged by tensions: Despite Blinken’s presence in China, he and other U.S. officials had played down the prospects for any significant breakthroughs on the most vexing issues facing the planet’s two largest economies.

But as Blinken met with senior Chinese officials , some were skeptical that there was any possibility of easing tensions – or even that it is a good idea.

Some experts say that efforts beyond brief high-level contact between diplomats are needed to thaw relations between the superpowers.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Monday, June 19, 2023.

At least 5 dead, dozens more injured in weekend shootings

At least five people including a Pennsylvania state trooper were killed and dozens injured in a string of weekend violence and mass shootings across the U.S. The shootings in suburban Chicago, Washington state, Pennsylvania, St. Louis, Southern California and Baltimore follow a surge in homicides and other violence over the past several years that experts say accelerated during the coronavirus pandemic. Read more about the shootings across the country this weekend.

Investigators look over the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook, Illinois, Sunday, June 18, 2023

Growing evidence that Russia blew up Kakhovka Dam

A New York Times report Sunday said the Russians knew the weak spot in the Kakhovka Dam − a passageway that ran through the concrete block at its base − and most likely detonated explosives there to create a breach. The death toll in the collapse has reached at least 45. In some of the southern Ukraine provinces downstream from the dam, water contamination is becoming an increasingly dire problem following the massive flooding that has devastated dozens of towns along the lower Dnieper River and led to an ecological catastrophe, threatening crops and killing millions of fish. Read more

Biden says the U.S. won't support a fast-tracked path for Ukraine into NATO.

A photographer takes photo of dead fish in the dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir after recent catastrophic destruction of the Kakhovka dam near Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, June 18, 2023.

Justice Department finds Minneapolis police unlawfully deprived people of constitutional rights

Minneapolis and its police department engage in a pattern of violating people's rights through the unnecessary, unjustified use of deadly force and discrimination, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday after a two-year investigation following George Floyd’s death. The 92-page report by the Justice Department found the police use excessive force, including unjustified deadly force, discriminate against Black people and violate First Amendment rights, among other conclusions. The Justice Department plans to work collaboratively with the city and police on more reforms to remedy unlawful conduct cited in the report. Read more

Wyndham Clark claims first major golf championship in Los Angeles

Wyndham Clark held off Rory McIlroy and outclassed Rickie Fowler while winning his first major championship at the U.S. Open on Sunday. Instead of one of golf’s big names celebrating on the 18th green among roaring fans, it was the relative no-name Clark enjoying the moment at Los Angeles Country Club. Clark, 29, finished the tournament at 10-under, one stroke ahead of McIlroy and five strokes ahead of Fowler. "Obviously I put my own pressure on myself, but yeah, I guess it's nice being the underdog,'' Clark said after the final round. Read more

Wyndham Clark celebrates with the championship trophy after winning the U.S. Open.

Photo of the day: King Charles III’s first Trooping the Colour

Prince Louis was up to his usual scene-stealing antics Saturday at Trooping the Colour, an annual summer parade which celebrates the birth of the British monarch. The 5-year-old royal − Prince William and Princess Kate’s youngest child − fist-pumped from the balcony at Buckingham Palace amid the festivities. Read more

The royals came out to watch the fly-past of aircraft from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London on June 17, 2023.

