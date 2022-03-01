Diplomats walk out on Lavrov's speech at UN rights council
Numerous diplomats, led by the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations Office at Geneva Yevheniia Filipenko, walk out of the room as Russia's Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov addresses the UN Human Rights Council. The Ukrainian envoy says that this action "sends a very strong signal to the Russian Federation that such actions are not acceptable".