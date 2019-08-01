'You’re dipping into the Kool-Aid' and the other top moments from Wednesday's spirited debate

WASHINGTON – Night two. 10 candidates. Lots of fighting.

There was a lot of anticipation of another faceoff between Sen. Kamala Harris and former Vice President Joe Biden during Wednesday's Democratic Debate in Detroit but Biden — the current frontrunner — was the target of basically everyone on stage.

Candidates vying for the party's nomination in the 2020 election attacked Biden on everything from race and immigration to healthcare and his record as the vice president.

And yes — there were lots of fireworks.

1. Booker to Biden: You can’t invoke Obama 'when it’s convenient'

Sen. Cory Booker hit Biden hard multiple times throughout the debate.

After Biden ducked a question where New York Mayor Bill de Blasio put him on the spot about whether he backed the 3 million deportations that happened under former President Barack Obama, Booker took on Biden.

"You can’t have it both ways," Booker told Biden. "You invoke President Obama more than anyone in this campaign; you can’t do it when it’s convenient and then duck it when it’s not."

Booker continued to hit Biden on immigration after the former vice president suggested that immigrants should be able to stay in the country and "get a green card for seven years" if they were highly educated.

We should keep them here.

if they were highly educated.

Booker said that played “exactly into what the president wants” by dividing immigrants into different categories.

“Well that’s playing into what the Republicans want: to pit some immigrants against other immigrants,” he said.

“Some are from shithole countries,” Booker said, reprising a remark that Trump reportedly made in the White House when discussing whether to allow immigrants into the U.S. from Haiti and African countries. “Some are from worthy countries."

2. Castro to Biden: 'One of us has learned the lessons of the past and one hasn’t'

Obama's former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro also took aim Biden on immigration.

In a heated back and forth over decriminalizing crossing the U.S. border, Castro argued why it was necessary for reducing crossings to a civil offense. But Biden questioned why Castro hadn't brought up his qualms while serving in Obama's administration.

Castro shot back. "One of us has learned the lessons of the past and one hasn’t," he said. "What we need is politicians who actually have some guts on this issue."

Biden then said: "I have guts enough to say his plan doesn't make sense."

3. Gabbard attacks Harris on marijuana

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard targeted Harris over her history as the top prosecutor in California, a topic she's been scrutinized over since announcing her candidacy for president.

Gabbard took on Harris' record over prosecuting drug offenses and the death penalty.

"I’m deeply concerned about this record," Gabbard said, starting to read from a list of issues, including what she says was Harris blocking evidence that could have freed a man from death row and keeping inmates behind bars to use as "cheap labor."