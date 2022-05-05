Dipprey: Personnel cuts completed at WFISD

Hirschi High School parent Toni Hartley speaks before the Wichita Falls ISD School Board Wednesday, May 4, 2022, to express her disapproval of cuts at the school.

Acting Superintendent Debbie Dipprey said Wednesday that personnel cuts to remedy budget woes at Wichita Falls ISD have been completed.

WFISD officials have been planning and making cutbacks to remedy a projected $8 to $9 million budget shortfall for the 2022-2023 school year.

“We are at our estimated $9 million goal," Dipprey said, speaking after Wednesday's School Board meeting.

"We know what our budget is, and we will be very strictly sticking to our budget so that we don't have another shortfall in the future," she said.

Dipprey said reductions have been made for contracted staff members.

"The employees subject to that have been notified. All other employees will receive their contract," she said.

In addition, cuts in at-will employees, who don't have contracts, are completed, and they should receive letters of reasonable assurance from the district, Dipprey said.

“In other words, that is the district saying, 'You will have a job,' and so those letters will go out next week," she said. "Hopefully everyone who should receive a contract will do so this week."

Rucker: Staffing decisions not taken lightly

After an over two-hour closed session, trustees voted 6-0 to approve renewing one-year or probationary contracts for staff members who haven't been cut.

They also voted 6-0 to appointment legal counsel to advise them in any nonrenewal hearing. Place 3 Trustee Mark Lukert observed the meeting via videoconference but did not vote.

Before trustees went into closed session, School Board President Mike Rucker read a statement about the cutbacks.

Rucker said district administration and independent financial consultant Gary Patterson "have been working tirelessly over the past few weeks to identify" cutbacks.

"From the beginning, our goal has been to look at cutting programs over people," Rucker said.

But those cuts didn't add up to enough for WFISD reach the $9 million target, he said.

Wichita Falls ISD School Board President Mike Rucker reads a statement before trustees go into a closed session to discuss budget cuts and other issues Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the Education Center.

"Because 80 percent of the district's overall budget is staff salaries, the budgetary shortfalls will impact staffing decisions for the 2022-2023 academic year," Rucker said.

Officials reviewed positions to identify possible reductions in staffing, he said.

"We wish to convey that these reductions in no way reflect the District's appreciation for our employees' work or the services provided to our students and schools on a daily basis," Rucker said.

He added: "These staffing decisions were not taken lightly. They were necessary but very difficult."

Encouraged to apply

Rucker said WFISD has job openings that line up with the certifications and expertise of staff members affected by the reductions.

Positions typically open up during the summer because of resignations at the district, he said.

"We encourage all those employees affected by the reductions to consider applying for current and future positions available in WFISD," Rucker said.

No exact number

After the meeting, Dipprey said she did not have a number for the personnel cuts at this time.

"Staffing in a school district this size is fluid all the time. We have a constant group of people coming and going," she said.

Since WFISD began making reductions, some staff members have moved away or chosen other professions, Dipprey said.

"So I don't really have an exact number for you of who left and for what reason," she said.

One figure for staffing reductions was made public last week.

The School Board approved slashing 25 positions for a reduction in force for a program change during a meeting Friday to help make up the budget shortfall.

Parent speaks out

The cuts drew criticism from some parents and others who have taken a heightened interest in WFISD and the School Board.

The coming loss of Linda Fain as testing coordinator and International Baccalaureate Diploma Program coordinator at Hirschi High School raised questions about whether the program would continue and drew alarm from some.

Rucker said in the statement there are no plans to discontinue the IB Program.

Hirschi parent Toni Hartley spoke before the School Board during the public comment section.

"I think you guys are all making very quick snap decisions, and you're not looking at the gravity of the decisions that you are making," Hartley said.

She told trustees they are tearing down the foundation of education programs.

Fain holds a position as a secondary campus testing coordinator, and all six of them were cut in a reduction in force. Her loss was of special concern to Hartley.

"She has years of experience facilitating this program," said Hartley, who has a child in the program.

She said Fain is "fully qualified, cares for these children and is passionate about this program. She has to be at Hirschi."

Special ed concerns

Rucker also addressed worries about special education in WFISD.

"Much concern has been expressed regarding the employment status of campus level special education classroom teachers and aides," he said while reading the statement.

Rucker said no reductions were proposed or carried out for those employees.

The reduction in force trustees approved Friday includes positions for five special education specialists and the assistant director of special education.

In addition to staff cuts, officials identified $848,000 in potential savings in programs, officials said. In reviewing district budgets, they also came up with potential savings of $1.076 million.

Why not use COVID relief funds?

After the meeting, WFISD Communications Officer Ashley Thomas sought to respond to questions about why the district doesn't use its federal pandemic relief funds to pay salaries instead of cutting positions.

The district share of what's called Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding is $48 million.

“The thing about ESSER funding is that it's temporary," Thomas said. "It's going to go away. And so you don't want to put ESSER funds toward salaries because once the ESSER funds go away, those salaries would have to go away as well."

Dipprey said the School Board is to receive a complete update on the district's COVID relief funds at Tuesday's work session.

'Uncertainty and worry'

Morale has taken a beating as staff members find out they've lost their jobs.

“I regret that our district has had to work through this process. The people and our district do a tremendous job," Dipprey said after Wednesday's meeting.

“They work hard every day, and this uncertainty and worry about the future should never have touched them the way it has. And I regret that more than I can say," she said.

Wichita Falls Independent School District Acting Superintendent Debbie Dipprey speaks during a School Board meeting Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

Unfortunately, district officials found themselves in a situation in which it was necessary to make reductions, Dipprey said.

"And that process, we did thoughtfully," she said.

WFISD officials had to make the reductions within a certain time frame to meet contract obligations, Dipprey said.

'A first step'

She said she hoped the district can move forward, and staff members can be assured they will have their contracts and letters for reasonable assurance very quickly.

“I think, hopefully, that will be a first step toward mending some of the feelings and re-establishing trust among all our employees with the district," Dipprey said.

While reading the statement Wednesday, Rucker asked the public to support district staff members and teachers.

They come to work every day and are dedicated to the students in Wichita Falls despite challenges, he said.

"We have a lot to be proud of and cannot let these setbacks overshadow the tremendous work that is taking place each day throughout our district," Rucker said.

Upcoming meeting

Just before adjourning Wednesday afternoon, he said the School Board will keep moving forward with eliminating the shortfall as presented in prior meetings, and the final steps have been scheduled for a meeting Tuesday.

The budget cuts stem from an enrollment loss of 800 students since March 2020 when the pandemic began.

WFISD has to pay back state funding because the district's projections for enrollment were too high. And the state funding is based on those projections.

