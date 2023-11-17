Dippy the dinosaur fans invited to Coventry museum sleepover

Dippy the Diplodocus was first put on show at London's Natural History Museum in 1905

Dinosaur fans have the chance to "doze under Dippy" at a Coventry museum.

The Herbert Art Gallery & Museum said children and adults can sleep over on Saturday with the 26m (85ft) diplodocus towering above them.

Dippy arrived in February for a three-year residency. after first going on display at London's Natural History Museum in 1905.

Visitors can experience a torch light tour and other activities, before lights out at 23:30 GMT.

More than 10,000 people visited the Dippy the dinosaur exhibition in its first week earlier this year.

Curator Ali Wells said at the time, the interest in him was "absolutely phenomenal".

He toured the UK in 2017 before his three-year stay in Coventry.

Families are advised to bring bedding and other essential items on Saturday and will be able to have breakfast from 07:00 GMT before departing two hours later.

