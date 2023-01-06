Dipula Income Fund Full Year 2022 Earnings: FFO per share: R0.6 (vs R0.87 in FY 2021)

Dipula Income Fund (JSE:DIB) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: R1.35b (up 2.9% from FY 2021).

Funds from operations (FFO): R544.3m (up 18% from FY 2021).

FFO margin: 40% (up from 35% in FY 2021).

FFO per share: R0.6.

DIB Net Asset Value

Net asset value (NAV) per share: R6.63 (down 36% from FY 2021). The current share price is 40% lower than NAV per share.



Dipula Income Fund Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to decline by 11% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the REITs industry in South Africa are expected to remain flat.

Performance of the South African REITs industry.

The company's shares are down 3.4% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before you take the next step you should know about the 4 warning signs for Dipula Income Fund (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that we have uncovered.

